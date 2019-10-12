Sergio Ramos Overtakes Iker Casillas to Become Spain's Most Capped Player

Sergio Ramos wrote his name into the record books on Saturday evening, as he became Spain's most capped international footballer of all time.

Ramos was named in the Spanish starting XI to face Norway, making his 168th appearance for the 2010 World Cup champions and overtaking previous record-holder Iker Casillas.

The Real Madrid defender is one of the most decorated players in history, and was part of Spain's World and double European cup winning sides. The Spanish National Team Twitter page confirmed Ramos' position in the lineup, and celebrated the 33-year-old's legendary status.

 @SergioRamos cumple hoy 168 partidos con nuestra camiseta y se convierte en el futbolista que más veces ha jugado con ella.

⭐ 1 Mundial

 2 Eurocopas

✌ 125 victorias

⚽ 21 goles



Aún nos queda mucho por vivir juntos.



ERES LEYENDA, CAPITÁN#RamosLeyenda pic.twitter.com/qkK0E9ct9O — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) October 12, 2019

Los Merengues' captain has scored 21 goals for his national team, and had been on the winning side an incredible 125 times before Saturday's match against Norway.

Former Madrid teammate Casillas led the appearance list with 167 caps, and the 38-year-old was also a key component in La Furia Roja's most successful and dominant period.





Spain currently lead Group F in search of Euro 2020 qualification, and Ramos will be keen to add another trophy to his long list of accolades.





The former Sevilla defender also became Madrid's fourth most capped player in the club's history this season, overtaking Gento who pulled on the Spanish giants' white shirt 283 times during his illustrious career.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Although Ramos has toppled Casillas from the summit of Spain's appearance list, he has a long way to go until he catches the Porto shot-stopper at club level, who played an incredible 334 matches for Los Merengues.





Ramos is a divisive character on the domestic stage, but he is considered one of Spain's most influential players at international level, and was handed the captaincy in 2016, once again following in the footsteps of Casillas.

The combative defender also holds the record for the most red cards in La Liga history, and he is the most carded player in the history of the Spanish national team.