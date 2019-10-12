A Way Too Early Assessment of Brighton's Summer Signings

Eight games into the new Premier League season seemed like a great time to assess the success of summer signings.

Is it too early? Probably. But we're going to do it anyway.

Brighton are going through a transition period, having replaced Chris Houghton with Graham Potter and signed their three most expensive players of all time. They also signed Matt Clarke from Portsmouth but he's instantly been loaned out to Derby so won't feature in this list.

Let's have a look at how the others have done since joining the Seasiders.

Leandro Trossard

There were high expectations of the 24-year-old Belgian when he signed for Brighton after scoring 14 goals for Genk last season.

He fits into Potter's 3-4-3 system as one of the wide forwards, and has shown in glimpses the pure talent he does have. Trossard scored on his home debut for the Seagulls and looked genuinely dangerous.

However, the Belgian has been out since the start of September with a groin injury, and therefore has had limited game time. Brighton fans will be hoping he comes back stronger and can continue an upward trend.

Grade: C

Aaron Mooy

Brighton were not the only team tracking the 'Australian Iniesta' over the summer after Huddersfield's relegation to the Championship.

He was a key part to the limited success that the Terriers had in the Premier League, and has played some part in Brighton's decent start to the season that included that famous 3-0 win over Spurs.

However, with Davy Propper and Dale Stephens the two central midfielders currently preferred by Potter, Mooy will be hoping to cement down a first team spot in future games.

Grade: C

Adam Webster

The Brighton-Webster saga seemed to dominate the Seagulls' transfer news over the summer but they got their man for just under £20m after weeks of speculation.

He has slotted in very well into Brighton's back three system, and has even taken the place of fan favourite Shane Duffy. Potter prefers a centre-back who is calm and collected on the ball, and Webster fits the bill.

His performances in the Championship merited this big money move to the Premier League, and the former Bristol City man has taken to the league like the proverbial duck to water. If Brighton are to have a strong season then Webster will be instrumental to it.

Grade: A

Neal Maupay

Maupay became Brighton's record signing for an undisclosed fee of around £20m when he moved from Brentford to the south coast.

It seemed as if the Frenchman would grab this opportunity with both hands when he scored on his debut against Watford in Brighton's 3-0 win; and Maupay has scored another two in six starts for the Seagulls since then.

Maupay looks like a classic predatory striker who will lap up any chances that fall his way – just ask most of the Championship, after he bagged 25 goals last season. He will look to lead the Brighton line in a similar way and score crucial goals to steer them away from the bottom three.

Grade: B