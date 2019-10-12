A Way Too Early Assessment of Southampton's Summer Signings

We're only 8 games into the new season so it is surely way too early to judge how summer signings have got on so far?

Well, yes, but we're going to do it anyway.

Southampton spent a hefty chunk of money this summer, mainly focusing on their front line as Ralph Hasenhüttl looks to improve on the Saints' 16th place finish last season.

So how have these new boys got on? Let's take a look.

Che Adams

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Big things were expected of Che Adams when he signed for Southampton from Birmingham, having netted 22 goals in the Championship last season.

However, the frontman is yet to hit goalscoring form in the Premier League. Hasenhüttl evidently has faith in the £15m man - but Adams hasn't scored in his first six starts.

This has resulted in him being dropped for Shane Long - and if you're getting dropped for Shane Long there is obviously a problem. Saints fans will hope the best is yet to come from Che Adams and are eagerly awaiting his maiden goal.

Grade: D

Moussa Djenepo

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Not much was made of Southampton signing this 21-year-old from Standard Liège, but he has impressed a lot in the limited game time he's received on the south coast.

He seems a bargain at roughly £12m and has already scored twice in just 124 minutes of Premier League game time. This includes his wonderful individual strike against Sheffield United which resulted in him winning goal of the month for September.

The only thing holding him back is restricted game time. Injury has hampered what could have been an unreal start to his Premier League career. Watch out for Djenepo when he does get the minutes he deserves.

Grade: B

Kevin Danso

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

This looked like a smart acquisition for the Saints, with the versatile Danso able to play in the middle of defence and on the left hand side. This would help when the Saints transition between three and four at the back.

Yet, things haven't quite worked out for the on loan Augsburg man. Three Premier League starts have resulted in sub-par performances and one red card in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Ryan Bertrand has reclaimed his starting spot from the Austrian, so Danso may see his game time reduced as he has to settle for playing second fiddle.

Grade: E

Danny Ings

Technically speaking, this signing was made last season - but we're going to include because it was made permanent this summer.

Danny Ings became Southampton's third most expensive signing of all time when his loan deal from Liverpool was made permanent, behind Jannik Vestergaard and Sadio Mané.

He has shown some of his goalscoring prowess that got him that move to Anfield in the first place, bagging three goals in five starts so far this season. This makes him Southampton's top scorer currently - but he will hope he can reach double figures before the end of the season.

Grade: B