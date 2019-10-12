A Way Too Early Assessment of Tottenham's Summer Signings

We are only eight games through the new Premier League season, so surely it would be too early to rate how each of Tottenham's new signings have done, right?

Nah, we're going to do it anyway.

By Tottenham's standards, this summer was relatively busy. They brought in four fresh faces - including long-term target Ryan Sessegnon - while Jack Clarke from Leeds, who has been immediately loaned back to Elland Road, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso have also arrived.

Clarke's loan back to Leeds means he doesn't feature here, but how have the other three signings got on since rocking up in north London? Let's take a look.

Tanguy Ndombele

Ndombele became Tottenham's new record signing when they paid Lyon £55m to acquire his services. Billed as the late replacement for Mousa Dembélé, who moved to China in January, the France international has settled into central midfield well.





He has started 5 of Tottenham's 8 league games this season, scoring twice and assisting once, including a debut goal against Aston Villa on the opening day.





He offers Spurs the dynamism in midfield they have craved and is able to link their talented attacking four to a defence that enjoys playing out from the back. Hopefully for Tottenham fans Ndombele can go from strength to strength as they look to reverse their early season form.





Grade: B

Giovani Lo Celso

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It is difficult to give Lo Celso a grade given he is yet to start a game for Spurs, playing only 44 minutes of football.

The talent is certainly there, as he scored 15 goals from midfield for a Real Betis side that has struggled this season in his absence. A hip injury he sustained playing for Argentina may keep him sidelined for another month or so though.

It's been highly frustrating for both Mauricio Pochettino and fans alike, who are longing for a possible Lo Celso-N'Dombele link up.





Grade: D

Ryan Sessegnon

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

England's next wonderkid was finally signed by Spurs in the summer after several windows of rumours.

However, the former Fulham starlet has yet to hit the ground running at Spurs. Similarly to Lo Celso, Sessegnon has been plagued with a hamstring injury that he suffered during international duty over the summer.

We know what Sessegnon could bring to this Tottenham side (and, hopefully, England), but his struggles at the top level last season with Fulham may be more indicative of how good the winger can be in the Premier League.

Grade: N/A