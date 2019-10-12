A Way Too Early Assessment of Wolves' Summer Signings

Wolves were busy in the transfer market back in the summer, making six signings as manager Nuno Espirito Santo increased the size of the squad to help him juggle the Premier League with the UEFA Europa League.

As we sit here eight games into the season, the Wanderers are eleventh in the Premier League table but have started to find their feet in recent weeks, following up a routine victory over Watford with a sensational win at Manchester City last time out.

With the international break providing a bit of respite from the league, there is no better time to have a look at how the six new signings have fared so far and whether Wolves' upturn in fortunes recently is due to some of these new acquisitions starting to settle into life in English football.

Raul Jimenez

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

After being incredibly impressive on loan last season, scoring 13 times in the Premier League, Wolves snapped up Jimenez permanently in the summer and the striker has started the season fairly well.





Having played in all eight of Wolves opening league games, his link-up and hold-up play up top have been great, with the Mexican showing brilliant skill against City to beat Nicolas Otamendi and set up Adama Traore; who then fired into Ederson’s net.

He has struggled somewhat in front of goal though so far though, scoring just twice and failing to find the net in his last four games. If he keeps working hard however, the 28-year-old has all the ability in the world as proven last season, and should start firing soon.

Grade: B

Patrick Cutrone

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

After signing from Milan in the summer, Cutrone has yet to show Wolves supporters why the club forked out £16m for his services with the striker scoring just once this term, in a 5-2 defeat to Chelsea.

The 21-year-old has appeared seven times in the Premier League but mainly from the bench, with Jota preferred over the Italian to partner Jimenez. Injury to Jota did mean the 21-year-old started against City but he failed to make an impression, and even though he has shown potential at times, Cutrone has yet to adjust to life in England.

Grade: D

Pedro Neto

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

After struggling to impress in his first few outings, the 19-year-old winger finally showed signs of what he could offer in Wolves 2-0 victory over Watford at the end of September.

On his fifth Premier League appearance of the campaign, Neto made his most notable contribution yet as he provided an excellent assist for Matt Doherty’s goal and generally looked far more comfortable out on the left flank.

While he will need to perform to that level on a more consistent basis than he has so far and not drift out of games for large spells, Neto at least for now has now showed some signs of promise.

Grade: C

Bruno Jordao

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

The midfielder, who has yet to play in the league, has featured once for the club, making his debut against Reading in the Carabao Cup.

The 20-year-old, who has been capped at youth level for Portugal, did in fact score on his debut, as his 25-yard strike slipped through Joao Virginia’s arms. Frustratingly for Jordao though he later picked up an ankle ligament injury in that match and now faces a lengthy period on the sidelines.

He did look impressive in periods though and could well be a solid acquisition.

Grade: C

Leander Dendoncker

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Just like Jimenez, Dendoncker signed permanently in the summer after enjoying a successful spell at the club last season on loan.

After a slow start, which included the Belgian international unfortunately diverting a Joel Ward wayward shot into his own net against Crystal Palace, his performances in recent weeks have been a big improvement.

He was Impressive against Watford and was widely praised for his display against City, with the 24-year-old keeping David Silva and Bernardo Silva quiet as he shielded the defence to great effect.

Grade: B

Jesus Vallejo

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The defender, who is on loan from Real Madrid, has featured five times for Wolves but only once in the Premier League, with most of his playing time coming in the Europa League.

Vallejo, who joined with a fair amount of expectation, has been pretty shambolic at times this season, looking shaky at the back and far from ready for the physicality of the Premier League.

Whilst it is all well and good as being regarded as a player who has a large amount of potential, the 22-year-old has yet to give a performance that gives evidence that this is the case and that he will develop into a really decent player, with supporters unimpressed.

Grade: E