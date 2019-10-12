West Ham Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianksi Undergoes Successful Hip Operation

West Ham United star Lukasz Fabianski has undergone successful surgery after tearing muscle in his hip against Bournemouth in September.

Having been one of the Premier League's most impressive shot-stoppers last season, the Pole enjoyed a fine start to 2019/20 as he kept three clean sheets in the first seven Premier League matches of the new campaign. However, he limped off midway through the Hammers' 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium and is expected to miss three months of action.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Fabianski arrived at West Ham in 2018, joining for a fee of £7m from Swansea City, before securing the number one spot ahead of former first-choice Adrian.

Despite the serious nature of his injury, Irons fans will get to see the 34-year-old again before the campaign comes to a conclusion, with chairman David Gold announcing news of the operation's success on Twitter.

Adrian's free transfer to Liverpool in the summer means the experienced Roberto Jimenez is set to deputise for Fabianski after the Spaniard agreed to join the club from Espanyol over the off-season.

Discussing the talents of the former Atletico Madrid and Benfica man, coach Manuel Pellegrini said (as quoted by Sky Sports): "Roberto is a goalkeeper that has had a brilliant career, not only in Spain.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

"He also played in Portugal, Greece, and for other teams in Spain. We brought him here because we know him and we trust him. We also brought in David Martin - another goalkeeper with experience in the league - so, for the moment, we are going to stay the same."

West Ham's solid beginning to the year has left them in eighth position in the Premier League table, the Irons collecting three wins and as many draws following the first eight rounds of fixtures. They continue their season with an away trip to Everton on 19 October.

For more from Ed Alexander, follow him on Twitter!