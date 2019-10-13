Arsenal Prodigy Eddie Nketiah Eyed by Bristol City as Leeds Opportunities Dry Up

Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah is being pursued by Bristol City once again, despite the Championship side's unsuccessful attempts to recruit the striker over the summer.

Nketiah opted to join Leeds on loan instead of Lee Johnson's side back in August, but has been restricted to substitute appearances since his arrival at Elland Road.





Despite scoring four goals in eight appearances this season, and receiving plenty of praise from manager Marcelo Bielsa, Nketiah is yet to start a Championship fixture for the Yorkshire outfit.

According to a report in The Sun, Bristol City boss Johnson is ready to renew his interest in the 20-year-old as the Championship promotion race hots up.

Bristol are currently level on points with fellow promotion rivals Leeds, with just goal difference separating the two teams. The pair currently occupy the final two playoff positions.

While Nketiah is contracted to remain at Leeds until the end of the season, Arsenal do have the option to recall him in January.

New season. New Challenge! Can’t wait to get started with @LUFC. God is great! 🙏🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/u5ZV1su0vd — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) August 8, 2019

City were keen to secure the services of Nketiah during the summer transfer window, but he reportedly did not show up to scheduled talks at Ashton Gate as he chose to sign for last season's defeated playoff semi-finalists instead.

This season was supposedly viewed as Nketiah's year to get game time, before mounting a challenge for a starting spot at Arsenal next season.

However, with his playing opportunities being hard to come by so far, Nketiah may push to cut his loan short and search elsewhere for regular first-team football.

He currently finds himself behind Patrick Bamford in the Elland Road pecking order, and with Tyler Roberts also on their books, Leeds are not short in the striker department.





Nketiah is held in high regard at the Emirates, having already made his first-team debut and netted his first senior goal.





In an interview with The Sun last month, Nketiah revealed Arsenal boss Unai Emery wanted him to remain in north London this season.

The young striker said: "The manager wanted me to stay so it’s really confidence-boosting for me that he had me in his plans.

"I hope it's a good year that can leave me in good stead going back to Arsenal to fight for a place."