Arturo Vidal Calls for Patience With Antoine Griezmann After Slow Start to Barcelona Career

Arturo Vidal has admitted that Antoine Griezmann's integration into the Barcelona team has been 'difficult' ever since making the move to Catalonia from Atletico Madrid over the summer, but insists the Frenchman will come good at Camp Nou.

La Blaugrana forked out £107m to draft in the striker from the Spanish capital, but the 28-year-old is yet to hit top form despite netting three goals and registering two assists in his nine matches in all competitions.

Importante triunfo en Casa! Gracias afición por tanto Cariño!!! Ahora a volver más fuertes del parón y seguir dejando la vida por estos colores!!!🔵🔴💪🏽💪🏽👑👑⚽️ pic.twitter.com/NKAEbfwY6m — Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23) October 6, 2019

This is of no concern to fellow teammate Vidal, however, who admitted that it hasn't been the smoothest transition to the league champions for Griezmann. Arriving to much fanfare after a long and drawn out transfer saga, the Chilean hinted that joining a side already littered with supreme talent may have played a role in his slow start.

"It's been difficult [for Griezmann] to integrate and adapt," Vidal told Sport. "He arrived at the best team in the world with the best players. He comes from a side that plays very differently, but he's got a lot of quality."

Regardless of his stuttering start, which sees Barça currently sit two points adrift of Real Madrid in La Liga, former Bayern Munich midfielder Vidal insists that the forward is among the world's finest, and will soon be at his best for Ernesto Valverde's side.

"We all know that Griezmann is one of the best in the world," he added. "What we need to do is wait a little, give him some time. When he knows the best way to play and understands what the coach needs from him, I'm sure he will help us a lot."

Vidal also spared time to praise another Barcelona star, with 16-year-old Ansu Fati enjoying a breakthrough campaign at Camp Nou after some wonderful performances in the absence of the recently injured Lionel Messi.

"He's got a glorious future ahead of him," Vidal concluded. "He's a very young player but he's already shown so much quality. But we must be calm with him, help him and most importantly protect him. He needs to prepare himself properly to be one of the best around."