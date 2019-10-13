Barcelona: Ranking the Club's 7 Transfer Targets Who Could Succeed Luis Suárez Next Season

Barcelona have been at the centre of transfer speculation over the last few weeks as they look to find a long-term alternative to Luis Suárez, whose time at the Camp Nou appears to be coming to a gradual end.

The Uruguay international been directly involved in 279 goals in just 255 appearances for the Blaugrana, but Suárez has scored just four goals in the Champions League since the end of the 2016/17 season and doesn't look like the striker who can lead Barça to European glory once again...despite his fine domestic form this season.

Media publications in Spain have been in overdrive and a seven-man shortlist has been drawn up of targets which could replace Suárez over the next 12 months, ranging from unknown talents to household names.

So with the help of valuations from CIES Football Observatory, here's a closer look at Barcelona's list of transfer targets and exactly which order they should prioritise them at the end of the season.

7. Rafael Leão

VI-Images/GettyImages

CIES Valuation: €30m-€40m

Barcelona might be looking for a household name to eventually take on their infamous number nine shirt once Suárez's time is up, but the club could be hard-pressed to find a better deal than signing AC Milan's Rafael Leão.





The Portugal Under-21 international has only just moved to San Siro after an impressive season with French side Lille, but Leão would find it difficult to turn down the chance to follow in the footsteps of Barça's Portuguese legends Deco and Luís Figo.

Leão hasn't shown too much to suggest that the step up to Barcelona would be seamless but the 20-year-old's career is still in its infancy and he could still benefit from the chance to learn from Suárez before becoming a starter at the Camp Nou.

6. Marcus Rashford

Visionhaus/GettyImages

CIES Valuation: €120m-€150m

It's been a season to forget for Marcus Rashford, with the England international scoring just one goal since the opening day of the season, but the 21-year-old is still one of Manchester United's most highly rated players.

Knowing that Rahsford comes with a premium price tag as a young English player, Barcelona would still be getting a versatile forward who can cause problems for any team on the planet thanks to his pace alone.

It's still largely unknown if the United academy graduate is better suited down the middle or out wide, a problem Barcelona already have trying to fit Antoine Griezmann into their starting lineup, and Rashford could prove to be too much of a gamble in what would likely be a club-record deal.

5. Donyell Malen

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

CIES Valuation: N/A

Former Arsenal academy star Donyell Malen has been linked with a move back to England over the last few weeks in a €60m transfer, but Barcelona have most recently entered the conversation as they look for a new centre-forward.

Similarly to Rashford, Malen hasn't always been a natural striker, but the 20-year-old has been directly involved in 22 goals across all competitions already this season, while he's also had more shots than any other player in the Eredivisie.

Barcelona have a long history of signing Dutch players throughout their history, and while Malen would need some time to get used to life at one of the biggest clubs on the planet, he could become the face of their next generation of superstars.

4. Lautaro Martínez

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

CIES Valuation: €50m-€70m

If Barcelona are looking for a halfway house between dishing out a club-record fee for a new striker or signing one for the future, Inter's Lautaro Martínez would be their go-to player when the transfer window opens next summer.





He's only spent just over one year in Europe after leaving Racing Club, but Martínez has already made 44 appearances for Inter, scoring 12 goals across all competitions for the Nerazzurri.





The 22-year-old is still developing into a top-level striker, but Martínez has already shown Barcelona that he can make the step up during their meeting earlier this season, while he's also picked up nine goals in 14 appearances for Argentina.

3. Roberto Firmino

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

CIES Valuation: €120m-€150m

If Barcelona are looking for a striker who can bring the perfect balance of goals and build-up play, Roberto Firmino will be at the top of their list of targets.

The 28-year-old has transitioned from an attacking midfielder at Hoffenheim into one of the best centre-forwards on the planet under Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool, where he's been directly involved in 123 goals in 204 games across all competitions.





Firmino isn't a long-term option but could be exactly what Barcelona need to bring the best out of their other attacking outlets, although as things stand the club's key decision-makers still haven't reached a consensus over a move for the Brazil international, according to the gossip.

2. Harry Kane

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

CIES Valuation: €120m-€150m

Firmly in the conversation over who is the best striker on the planet, Harry Kane could be tempted to move away at the end of the season unless Tottenham's current form undergoes a massive U-turn.

He's among a select group of players in Premier League history to reach 100 goals in the top flight in less than 200 appearances, alongside the likes of Alan Shearer, Sergio Agüero and former Barça striker Thierry Henry.





Kane isn't just one of the best goalscorers on the planet as he's already shown off his ability to contribute assists, but Barcelona know they'd be getting much more of a one-dimensional striker who might not suit their slower build-up play, especially compared to some of their best throughout history.

1. Kylian Mbappé

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

CIES Valuation: €200m-€250m





Barcelona aren't just looking for a replacement for Suárez next season, as they'll also be in the hunt for a player who can carry the club as Lionel Messi edges closer the end of his career in Catalonia.

It might cost them a world-record fee to tempt Kylian Mbappé away from Paris Saint-Germain, especially as he still has a contract at the Parc des Prince until 2022, but Barcelona would be getting their hands on a player who looks certain eventually take the mantle as the best player on the planet.

It's easy to forget that the World Cup winner is only 20, but Mbappé already has over 100 senior goals for club and country, winning seven major honours at Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco.

Mbappé doesn't just bring guaranteed goals and bucket loads of potential either, as he's shown enough versatility already to show that he could fill the boots of Suárez, Messi, or even both over the next decade at Barcelona.

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!