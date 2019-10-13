Cristiano Ronaldo Closes In on 700 Goals as Portugal Legend Sits Sixth on All-Time Scoring Charts

Cristiano Ronaldo's strike against Luxembourg on Friday saw him take his senior tally for club and country to 699 goals, with the Juventus striker now set to join an elite group of players who've scored at least 700 in their career.

Sitting 27 goals ahead of his long-term rival Lionel Messi, Ronaldo is currently the sixth top goalscorer in professional football history, with just five players ever reaching 700 senior goals.

And while Portuguese outlet Record have credited Ronaldo with already reaching that milestone - Real Madrid awarded him a goal that was actually given to centre-back Pepe by La Liga - they do run down the five legends who are currently ahead of him.

Hungary's most recognisable icon Ferenc Puskás, who also played internationally for Spain for a brief time, is just ahead of Ronaldo with 709 senior goals, while Gerd Müller also just misses out on a place in the top three with his tally of 721.





Ronaldo, 34, will certainly be looking to overtake both players before he eventually hangs up his boots, but the former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward will also be keeping one eye on the third best goalscorer of all time Pelé's record of 757 goals.





Another Brazilian takes second place in the scoring charts, with ex-Barcelona star Romário scoring one more than Pelé, but both players miss out on the top spot to a Czech-Austrian footballer who enjoyed the best spells of his career at Slavia Prague.

There are some uncertainties over just how many goals Josef 'Pepi' Bican, with the Rec.Sport.Soccer Statistics Foundation estimating him to have scored over 800, but Record have the best goalscorer of all time sitting on 762 goals.

Bican reached that tally in just 497 games for club and country.

Ronaldo will be looking to score his 700th senior goal later this week as Portugal take on Ukraine in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

Andriy Shevchenko's Ukraine already have one foot in the competition next summer as they're all-but mathematically qualified, while Portugal can effectively book their place at Euro 2020 with a win on Monday.

