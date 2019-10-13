Derby Owner Mel Morris Raises Asking Price for Club After Rejecting £50m Bid

Derby County owner Mel Morris has reportedly turned down a £50m bid for the club, and is holding out for at least £10m more.

Morris bought the Rams in September 2015 from United States-based holding company General Sports and Entertainment, having previously bought a 22% stake in the club 16 months previously.

Although not actively looking sell to the club, it's claimed that by The Sun that Derby fan Morris is looking for added investment - and has already turned down a £50m offer from an unnamed American consortium, who flew representatives to the UK in hope of trashing out a deal.

Directors John Kirkland and David Williams have recently departed the club, meaning Morris is looking to fill out Derby's boardroom - or sanction a full sale if his valuation of the Rams is met in full.





Last month Foster Gillett, son of former Liverpool owner George, was said to be in talks with Derby over a possible takeover, although the move did not materialise.





The latest news on a potential takeover will no doubt be welcomed by the Rams fans after Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett were fined six weeks wages following the drink-driving incident which has left club captain Richard Keogh sidelined for 15 months.

The Rams have also struggled on the pitch since Frank Lampard departed as head coach in the summer to re-join Chelsea, who he spent a long and illustrious career with as a player. Former PSV Eindhoven boss Phillip Cocu is now in the hot seat, but he's struggled to implement his playing style on the side - and Derby have laboured to 13th in the Championship table as a result.





They will took to get back on track after the international break when they travel to The Valley to face Charlton Athletic.