James Maddison Pictured in Casino After Missing England Duty Through Illness

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison was pictured in a casino on Friday evening, on the night of England's 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic.

Maddison was initially supposed to be part of the squad, but was sent home from international duty after picking up an illness, meaning his long wait for his Three Lions debut goes on.

However, as noted by The Sun, Maddison was in a Leicester casino on the night of the game, and the report claims that England boss Gareth Southgate will be unimpressed to hear of Maddison's actions.

Many fans had wanted to see Maddison in action against the Czech Republic. He's started the season with three goals and two assists in eight showings for Leicester, and looked to be one of the Three Lions' most in-form players heading into the game.

He was finally handed his debut call-up to the squad, only for this illness to send him crashing back down to earth.

In his absence, England were thoroughly unimpressive. Southgate's men struggled in attack and were shambolic in defence, and they now find themselves level on points with the Czechs at the top of their Euro 2020 qualification group.

Fortunately, England still have a game in hand over their opponents and they could reestablish their three-point lead with victory over Bulgaria on Monday evening.

Maddison will not feature in that game either after being sent home to recover, but he will hope to earn another call-up to the next squad, who will take on Montenegro and Kosovo midway through November.

Should the 22-year-old maintain his level of performances at club level, Southgate will likely have little choice but to include him in his next group.

Leicester, meanwhile, currently find themselves fourth in the Premier League. Under Brendan Rodgers, the Foxes have established themselves as one of England's most exciting sides, and Maddison has certainly been key to that.

His form is thought to have attracted the interest of Manchester United, but Maddison's focus will solely be on earning himself a long-awaited England cap.

