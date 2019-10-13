Jamie Carragher Names His Favourite Liverpool Player Who Can 'Make the Difference' in Title Race

Anfield legend Jamie Carragher has revealed why Sadio Mane is his favourite current Liverpool player, following the forward's electric start to the season.

Mane's five goals in the opening eight Premier League matches have been vital to Liverpool's 100% start to the 2019/20 season and his contribution to the title charge has not gone unnoticed by their former defender.

Despite playing well into July as Senegal reached and were defeated in the Africa Cup of Nations final, the Premier League Golden Boot-winning forward has started the new campaign sensationally and Carragher was effusive in his praise of Mane's start to the season.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking to the Liverpool's official website, he stated: "Even after the first couple of games, I said Mane, probably along with Raheem Sterling, was possibly the best left winger in the world.

"I absolutely love him, he's my favourite player at the club. He's brilliant, he's always got a smile on his face, always there, always gets knocked about, gets goals, setting others up."





Liverpool are yet to win their maiden Premier League title and after opening up an eight-point gap over Manchester City in the same number of games, they've given themselves an excellent chance of clinching it.

Carragher believes that Mane's contribution in the wide areas could be the difference in catapulting Jurgen Klopp's side a step further than any of his managed and made an interesting comparison to a club legend.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

He added: "I always talk about the teams I played in never possibly had, say, a John Barnes, that world-class wide player. But I think Liverpool have got that now.





"I think that's what's making the difference why they are so good and look in a great position to hopefully go on and win the first Premier League."





Following the international break, Mane's Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to take on a beleaguered Manchester United on 20 October.