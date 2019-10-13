Luka Jovic Closing in on Unwanted Real Madrid Record as Goalless Streak Continues

During the summer, the world was Luka Jovic's oyster. The then-Eintracht Frankfurt sensation had just fired 27 goals for his club and went on to seal a €60m move to Real Madrid.

However, since making the move, Jovic has struggled to get back to his best. The 21-year-old has failed to score in his first seven games for Los Blancos, and there have already been calls from some fans to cut ties with the forward.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

When Real arrive to face Real Mallorca on 19th October, it will be 63 days since Jovic's debut for the club. As noted by Marca, no striker since the year 2000 has ever needed so many days to find the back of the net for Real, and there's still no guarantee that Jovic's dry streak will end then.

Having said that, the statistics don't tell the full story here. Jovic has only started three games and played 218 minutes for Real, and there are three strikers who have needed longer than that to open their Real account.

Karim Benzema needed 219 minutes and Michael Owen needed 291, whilst Gonzalo Higuaín went through a whopping 669 minutes of action for Los Blancos before finding the back of the net.

It's clear that Jovic needs to do more for Real, but he still has plenty of time to salvage his career at the Santiago Bernabéu. He has around five full games of action to play before he comes close to Higuaín's unwanted record.

At the other end of the spectrum, there have been several strikers who adapted to life in Madrid with ease.

Brazilian Ronaldo leads the way, needing just one minute to net his first goal for the club after making his debut against Alavés in 2002. Mariano Díaz is second on 17, followed closely by Borja Mayoral on 33.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Next up is Cristiano Ronaldo, who took 34 minutes to open his account, scoring from the penalty spot against Deportivo La Coruña in August 2009. That was the first of his 450 goals for the club, and the fact that he needed just 438 games to reach that tally is mind-blowing.





You can check out the full list of how long it took Real's strikers to score below.

Player Days Games Minutes Ronaldo 1 1 1 Mariano Díaz 1 1 17 Borja Mayoral 21 3 33 Cristiano Ronaldo 1 1 34 Javier Hernández 7 3 45 Javier Saviola 27 3 75 Emmanuel Adebayor 3 2 113 Júlio Baptista 13 2 134 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 42 5 179 Álvaro Morata 18 3 199 Roberto Soldado 147 8 205 Ruud van Nistelrooy 14 3 217 Luka Jovic 63 7 218 Karim Benzema 22 3 219 Michael Owen 51 7 291 Gonzalo Higuaín 45 9 669

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!