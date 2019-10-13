Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Urges Man Utd to Implement Spanish Technology to Avoid January Panic Buying

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged Manchester United to implement the use of a Spanish consultancy service to help to club recruit players in January without embarking on a spending spree that could be deemed as panic buying.

With just three wins from their 11 matches in all competitions this season, the Red Devils are hoping to add some firepower to their squad having failed to score more than once in a fixture since their opening day league hammering of Chelsea.

Recruitment has been the Achilles heel of United in recent seasons, with significant sums of money being spent on a wide variety of players who either haven't lived up to their billing or have since left the club. In an effort to re-imagine the club, Solskjaer has turned his attentions towards young, British talent; something that was evident in the signings of Daniel James, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka over the summer.

While the signings brought in have impressed in patches, there is still need for recruitment in other areas of the pitch and the Daily Mail claim the Norwegian is hoping to use Madrid-based company Driblab to aid them in their goals. With over 100,000 players and potential signings on their database, Driblab is used by more than a dozen La Liga sides as well as current Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of players 16 and up from over 100 different competitions, the company uses a variety of algorithms to work out various minor details such as injuries affecting their ability to kick a ball and whether they are performing above or below standard.

Currently sitting 12th in the Premier League, there is a necessity to rebuild the failing Old Trafford squad, but with this technology there are hopes the club can avoid falling into the rabbit hole of previous seasons where large swathes of money were spent on underperforming talent.

Having already handed executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward a number of players he wants to sign, there is a concern over spending big during the winter window, with an eye on major signings leaning more towards next summer.

The likes of Moussa Dembele have been touted in January, but rated at £71m, it would scream panic buy and the club are eager to avoid such knee-jerk reactions. Still intent on keeping the same recruitment policy, this new technology is thought to be helpful in doing so.

Its added by the Mail that Solskjaer feels he needs to secure a top six finish to be assured of his job, although the club are willing to give him the time he needs to restructure the side he has began to rebuild.