Sergio Ramos Becomes Spain's Most Capped Player Ever

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has now become the most-capped player in the history of the Spanish national team, after making his 168th appearance against Norway on Saturday.

Coming into the game, Ramos was tied with goalkeeper Iker Casillas on 167 caps, and it was always seen as just a matter of time before he made the record his own.

As a key part of the Spain squad, Ramos started Saturday's 1-1 draw with Norway, which took him ahead of his former Real teammate at the top of the standings.

He has not only etched his name into the Spanish history books, but Ramos is now the most-capped outfield player in the history of European football, breaking the record which was previously held by Latvian legend Vitalijs Astafjevs.





Ramos made his fist appearance for La Roja in March 2005 when, at the age of 18 years and 361 days, he featured in a 3-0 victory over China.





He netted the first two of his 21 international goals in a 6-0 win over San Marino later that year, before establishing himself as a starter in early 2006.





Since then, Ramos has blossomed into one of the finest defenders around, and he also formed a crucial part of one of the most dominant international sides we have ever seen. Starting as a right-back for Spain, he won the European Championships in both 2008 and 2012, either side of lifting the World Cup in 2010.





Now 33 years old, Ramos is still playing at an elite level, and he will certainly expect to add to his tally of 168 caps before his career inevitably comes to a close.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

On Saturday night, it looked as though it was set to be the perfect celebration for Ramos. His Spain side came within seconds of sealing a narrow victory over Norway, only for a late penalty to put a dampener on the occasion.

