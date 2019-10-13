Steven Gerrard Reveals What He Misses About Everyday Life at Liverpool

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has admitted that he still misses the thrill and buzz of representing the club on a regular basis.

The 39-year-old spent 17 years at Anfield between 1998 and 2015, making 504 Premier League appearances en-route to scoring 120 goals in the top flight. He also lifted the Champions League trophy as captain in 2005, won the UEFA Cup and two FA Cups - as well as scooping third at the 2005 Ballon d'Or awards.

Gerrard now manages Rangers in the Scottish Premiership after ending his playing career with LA Galaxy three years ago, but is often a frequent visitor to his former club as a supporter.





Now, after playing in a legends game for the Reds against his current employers, Gerrard has revealed exactly what he misses about day-to-day life at the club - before going on to praise the current crop of players.

"It does feel great putting the kit back on and being around the lads in the dressing room and I'm looking forward to it. I miss it everyday, I miss representing the club even from the banter level going into Melwood," Gerrard told LFCTV, in quotes relayed by MailOnline Sport.

"They have been brilliant for a while, you go back over the last couple of years when Jurgen finally got his philosophy across. I really enjoy watching them. I always think they will win, whoever they play. Whether it is a top of the table clash or a Champions League clash, I always fancy Liverpool as favourites now."





"The front three, in the form they are in, they are unplayable at times and Van Dijk has been a real cog in the jigsaw, the keeper and the rest around them aren't bad.

"They are great to watch and it is great from a fans view to see them top of the league but I am sure Jurgen is thinking the same as me, take the next game as it comes, keep pushing and try and win the next one."

Gerrard will soon return to reality as he bids to lead Rangers to Scottish Premiership title glory this season. His side currently hold a two-point advantage at the top of the table, with their only league defeat of the season coming against their Old Firm rivals.