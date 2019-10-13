Sweden vs Spain Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Sweden host Spain at the Friends Arena in Stockholm on Tuesday night as the home side attempt to close the gap on their Group F leaders to two points.

Sweden sit second in the table on 14 points, winning four of their seven games, drawing two and losing once.

Meanwhile Spain lead the way with 19 points on the board, with the three-time European Championship winners scoring 18, conceding only four goals and remain unbeaten in Group F.

This game is as crucial as they come. Spain need only a draw to qualify for next summer's tournament, whilst Sweden will look to close the gap between themselves and the visitors. With both teams in good form, this should make for a mouth-watering affair.

With so much on the line, here is 90min's preview for Tuesday's fixture.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick-Off? Tuesday 15 October What Time Is Kick-Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is It Played? Friends Arena TV Channel/Live Stream Sky Sports Premier League Referee? Clément Turpin (FRA)

Sweden

Janne Andersson may welcome back Manchester United's Victor Lindelöf after the defender was rested for Sweden's previous fixture against Malta due to a back injury. However, Lindelöf's replacement, Markus Danielsson was able to get on the scoresheet against Malta and may keep his place in the starting XI.

Alexander Isak, who plays his club football in Spain for Real Sociedad, could also be recalled to the starting XI to replace Marcus Berg, as the 33-year-old has not scored so far in the Euro 2020 qualifiers. Blågult will remain without Mikael Ishak (Achilles), Jakob Johansson (cruciate ligament injury) and Maumer Tankovic (suspension).

Spain

Sergio Ramos became Spain's all-time most capped player against Norway with 168 appearances, however, La Roja will be without their captain as he serves a suspension for accumulating three yellow cards. With Diego Llorente also suspended, it is likely that Athletic Bilbao defender Iñigo Martinez will come into the side. Thiago Alcântara and Dani Carvajal may also be recalled after both players were rested against Norway.

Robert Moreno will be without José Gayà and Jordi Alba (both hamstring).

Predicted Lineups

Sweden: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelöf, Granqvist, Bengtsson; Larsson, Olsson, Ekdal, Forsberg; Quaison, Isak Spain: De Gea; Carvajal, Albiol, Martinez, Berñat; Thiago, Saul, Ruiz; Oyarzabal, Rodrigo, Ceballos

Head to Head Record

There have been 13 meetings between these two nations since 1950 in which Spain have won six, drawn four and lost three.

Spain have won the last three meetings with an aggregate scoreline of 8-1. The reverse fixture in the Euro 2020 Qualifiers saw Spain triumph 3-0 with goals coming from Sergio Ramos, Álvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Recent Form





Spain are unbeaten so far in the Euro 2020 Qualifiers, scoring 18 and conceding a respectable four goals. As aforementioned, Spain have won the previous three meetings with ease and top Group F with 19 points.

With that said, here are how both teams have fared in their previous five fixtures:

Sweden Spain Malta 0-4 Sweden (12/10) Norway 1-1 Spain (12/10) Sweden 1-1 Norway (08/09) Spain 4-0 Faroe Islands (08/09) Faroe Islands 0-4 Sweden (05/09) Romania 1-2 Spain (05/09) Spain 3-0 Sweden (10/06) Spain 3-0 Sweden (10/06) Sweden 3-0 Malta (07/06) Faroe Islands 1-4 Spain (07/06)

Prediction

Sweden will be hoping to apply pressure with a win at home, whilst Spain can confirm their qualification and place in the finals next summer with at least a draw on Tuesday night.

A result for Sweden would spur their side on and guide them to a strong finish in Group F, and they will be hoping to better their performances at the Euro 2016 Championships, in which they registered two losses and a single draw.

However, a resounding Spain win seems to be on the cards. Moreno possesses incredible strength in depth and will want his side to qualify without any hiccups. Although, this is the European qualifiers, and stranger things have happened.

Prediction: Sweden 2-3 Spain