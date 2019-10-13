A Way Too Early Assessment of Bayern Munich's Summer Signings

We might only be seven games into the new campaign, but none of the pre-season title contenders are currently sitting in the Bundesliga's top two spots.

With Borussia Mönchengladbach and VfL Wolfsburg taking Germany's top flight by storm, there's already started to be some finger-pointing at the Bundesliga's established hierarchy of Bayern Munich (3rd), RB Leipzig (5th) and Borussia Dortmund (8th).

But how much have the new signings played a part in the slow start for Germany's Rekordmeister this season?

Ivan Perišić

TF-Images/GettyImages

It might not have been the signing that fans were hoping for after countless links with Manchester City's Leroy Sané, but the arrival of Ivan Perišić on loan from Inter was presented as a short-term, risk-free arrival ahead of 2019/20.





With Bundesliga experience already under his belt thanks to a four-year spell at Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg, Perišić has taken little time to adapt to life at the Allianz Arena and he's already made six appearances for the club.





The 30-year-old hasn't stepped up in Bayern Munich's biggest games so far this season, but with two goals and two assists already, Perišić is doing exactly what he was brought in to do, while he's also ready to feature more regularly on the off chance that Kingsley Coman picks up another injury.





Grade: B-

Jann-Fiete Arp

TF-Images/GettyImages

Jann-Feite Arp's move to Bayern Munich has been one of the worst kept secrets in German football over the last two years, but the 19-year-old finally joined the club in a £2.7m move from Hamburger SV.

He still hasn't made an appearance under Niko Kovač and he's only been included in one matchday squad - he was an unused substitute against Mainz - but Arp did feature for Bayern's second team in the 3. Liga earlier this season.





Arp will be unavailable for the time being after having to undergo an operation on a broken wrist, but the teenager will still find it tough breaking into the first-team as long as Robert Lewandowski keeps up his current run of form.





Grade: D

Benjamin Pavard

Visionhaus/GettyImages

It was always going to be a difficult step up for Benjamin Pavard following his £31.5m move from relegated Stuttgart, but the France international has actually ended up being an ever-present for Bayern Munich (excluding the DFL Supercup) this season.

Most well known for becoming a World Cup winner as a right-back, Pavard has spent the majority of his club career playing through the middle and he's already featured in both positions under Kovač, as well as in an unnatural left-back role.





Pavard picked up a goal and assists against Mainz on matchday three and even set up Serge Gnabry's first of four goals in their Champions League win at Tottenham.





Grade: A-

Mickaël Cuisance

TF-Images/GettyImages

Problems off the pitch might have seen Mickaël Cuisance become surplus to requirements at Gladbach, but with a transfer fee of just £10m and change, the 20-year-old was another low-risk addition for Bayern Munich this summer.





He's rated highly thanks to his early performances at Gladbach and Cuisance's raw talent has already seen him make two senior appearances for the Rekordmeister, while he's also scored with their second team in the 3. Liga.





There aren't any expectations on Cuisance to blossom into a world-class player this season, but the France Under-20 international is already making an impression on Bayern Munich's hierarchy and he could get more opportunities as the season progresses.





Grade: C

Philippe Coutinho

TF-Images/GettyImages

Arguably the biggest transfer of the entire summer transfer window, Philippe Coutinho decided to call time on his Barcelona career by joining Bayern Munich on a season-long loan - which includes an option to buy for £109m.

Just like when James Rodríguez moved to the Allianz Arena from Real Madrid, Coutinho has been one of the most impressive players in the Bundesliga so far this season, where he's already been directly involved in four goals.





The 27-year-old already appears to have a telepathic connection with Lewandowski and as each matchday goes by, it's going to get harder and harder for Bayern Munich to decide against making Coutinho's move a permanent one.





Grade: A

Lucas Hernandez

TF-Images/GettyImages

Bayern Munich broke their transfer record during the summer to land Lucas Hernandez from Atlético Madrid, arriving in £72m deal to add to the club's core of French players.





Just like Pavard, Hernandez is most well known for his role as France's left-back during their World Cup win in 2018, but the 23-year-old was initially being used as a centre-back in his first few games at Bayern Munich.





Hernandez has since switched back to left-back at Bayern Munich following an injury to David Alaba, and while fans are still waiting to see their new record signing at his best, the former Atlético Madrid star hasn't really put a foot wrong either.





Grade: C

