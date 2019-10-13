West Ham Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to Return in 2020 After Surgery on Torn Hip Muscle

By 90Min
October 13, 2019

West Ham fans will have to wait until the new year to see Lukasz Fabianski back between the sticks, after the goalkeeper underwent successful successful surgery on a torn hip muscle. 

The Poland international suffered the injury in the late September fixture against Bournemouth, breaking down after taking a routine goal kick, and was initially expect to be sidelined for three months.

Club chairman David Gold took to Twitter to announce Fabianski had been discharged, with the treatment going as planned, and Hammers fans will echo his wish for a speedy recovery after the performances of Spanish stand-in Roberto divided opinion.


Fabianski was always going to be a tough act to follow. He arrived from Swansea for a bargain £7m and was remarkable last season, keeping seven clean sheets as he played in every single Premier League fixture.


It was enough to earn him the Hammer of the Year award and he'd carried that momentum into 2019/20, making this setback even tougher to swallow.


Roberto, meanwhile, arrived on a free transfer this summer but has been less than convincing since joining. After some disgruntled reactions to performances in pre-season, he's put in a couple of very shaky Carabao Cup displays - one of which culminated in a 4-0 defeat away to League One Oxford United.

However, his performances against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace did show glimmers of encouragement. With Fabianski out for the foreseeable future, he'll need the support of the club's fanbase - though improved performances will also be needed.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

The Hammers are aiming to break into the top six this season, and have been impressive early on - recovering from an opening day thumping at Manchester City to go six unbeaten.

They did, however, slip to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at the London Stadium last time out, leaving Manuel Pellegrini's side eighth in the league on 12 points.

