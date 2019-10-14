The 6 European Clubs That Really Need to Hire Arsene Wenger

In May 2018, Arsene Wenger finally stepped away from the Arsenal hotseat after over 20 years in charge at the club. It marked the end of an era, with the Frenchman having won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during that time.

Yet Wenger had looked jaded in his final years, with Arsenal failing to make the top four in his last two seasons at the helm. The club needed a change and he needed a break.

Many assumed it would be a short break. Recharge the batteries and then take on a fresh challenge. Instead, almost 18 months down the line, Wenger remains out of a job.

Still, surely some clubs could really do with his expertise. He is undoubtedly one of the most successful football managers in recent times. You would think that clubs would be queuing up for his signature.

Here are six clubs that really should be doing just that.

Arsenal

We are not saying that this will happen. It won't .





They also say that you should never go back. Yet would Wenger really risk undoing his previous outstanding work if he did return? Furthermore, have the team really progressed since he left?

The answer to both of those questions is probably no. Arsenal did slip out of contention for league titles in the latter stages of his tenure, but they were still battling for a Champions League spot and were winning the FA Cup regularly. Their main problem was away from home they looked fragile.

Then you look at Unai Emery's first season in charge. Arsenal did not compete for the title. They did not make the Champions League. They did not win a trophy, capitulating in the Europa League final against Chelsea. And they still look fragile in away games.

Perhaps now the 'Wenger out' brigade are starting to realise that life after Wenger is not so rosy after all.

AC Milan

Milan have had a dreadful start to the season, losing four of their opening seven league games under Marco Giampaolo. He actually won his final game as manager, but Milan's hierarchy had seen enough and still gave him the boot over the international break.

He has since been replaced by Stefano Pioli, yet the former Inter manager's appointment has not been particularly well-received, with #PioliOut trending across Twitter last week.

Quite the welcome.

Milan have been a mess for some time now, lurching from one manager to the next in recent seasons, with very few having even some degree of success.

They need some stability and a plan to start moving in the right direction. Step forwards, Arsene.

Lyon

This one actually could be realistic. Lyon finished last season third in Ligue 1, but have started this season poorly, losing four of their of their first nine matches to leave them in the bottom half.

This led to Sylvinho, a former player under Wenger at Arsenal, getting the boot recently. Now the French side are looking for a new manager, with Wenger's name reportedly in the mix.

For much of the last decade, Paris Saint-Germain have dominated French football. It would take an almighty effort to knock them off their perch. Wenger has shown the ability to do it before though, going toe-to-toe with Manchester United in the late 1990s and early 2000s during his early days at Arsenal.

Doing the same against PSG would be a challenge that he would relish.

Manchester United

Once again, we are not saying that this will happen. It won't .

Yet can things really get much worse for United than they currently are? Their past two Premier League games have seen them put in dismal showings against Arsenal and Newcastle; which were sandwiched in between a Europa League match away at AZ Alkmaar where they failed to register a shot on target.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been struggling badly, and with the side set to host league leaders Liverpool this weekend, things could be about to get a lot, lot, worse.

Perhaps bringing in Wenger could steady the ship that has been slowly sinking since Fergie left in 2013.

Valencia

Valencia seem to have a new manager every other week. It would be no surprise if their own supporters were unable to tell you who the current boss is.

For those wondering, let's put you out of your misery: it is Albert Celades.

In Celades' first Champions League pre-match press conference, all of the Valencia players refused to accompany him due to their anger at his predecessor Marcelino being sacked...not a great start when the players don't want you at the club.

A month further on and he is still in charge (just about); yet don't bank on that being the case for too much longer. This is a club that gave Gary Neville a shot at management back in the 2015/16 season. It appears they don't really know what they are doing.

So how about a more sensible appointment? Valencia are a side with a proud history, and they won last season's Copa del Rey to prove that they can still mix it with the big boys from time to time. There would be something for Wenger to work with.

Tottenham

Okay, one last time. We are not saying that this is going to happen. It won't .

What can be said with no uncertainty though is that Tottenham are going through their worst period since Mauricio Pochettino took charge back in 2014. The squad is stale, with players under-performing. Half of the side seem to be looking towards their next move, whilst Pochettino himself has looked drained for much of 2019.

The Argentine will be given some more time. He has done a fine job in the past five years to make Tottenham a force to be reckoned with domestically and on the European scene. Yet if things continue as they are, then a parting of the ways appears inevitable.

The main criticism of Pochettino since he arrived at Tottenham has been his inability to deliver a trophy. Wenger knows how to win them (unless you listen to Jose Mourinho).

Spurs could do a lot worse than to look to their former foe to finally bring them some silverware..