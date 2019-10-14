Alexandre Lacazette Backs Matteo Guendouzi to Become One of the Best in the World

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has declared that he sees traits of the best midfielders in the world in young Gunners teammate Matteo Guendouzi, whom the Frenchman claims has every ambition to reach the elite level.

Guendouzi, who only turned 20 years of age in April, was voted Arsenal’s Player of the Month for September and is a regular starter for Unai Emery after playing 48 times across all competitions last season whilst still a teenager.

The former Lorient starlet is thriving in 2019/20, keeping Lucas Torreira out of the starting line-up, and is certainly showing potential, both mentally and technically, to go far.

“He played really well [in September], he helped the team when we needed him, he is really improving each season so we are all really happy with his performances this month,” Lacazette said to Arsenal.com of his fellow countryman.

“We can see that every top midfielder in the world is like this [in terms of demanding the ball and being brave]. They all want to take the ball.

“Matteo has a good ambition; he wants to be one of the best players in his position so every day he is trying to be the best and this month he showed that he can be.”

One of the senior players in the squad at the age of 28, Lacazette also revealed that he and fellow striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have taken Guendouzi under their wing and the trio are close friends, describing him as being like a ‘younger brother’.

A France international up to Under-21 level, Guendouzi was called into the senior squad last month, but he didn’t make it into the pitch and was overlooked for the October break. Instead, he has been back with the junior side for this week’s friendlies against Azerbaijan and Slovakia.

He, Lacazette and Aubameyang will be back in action for Arsenal when domestic football resumes at the weekend, with the Gunners in action next Monday against Sheffield United.

