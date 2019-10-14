Anthony Martial Targeting Injury Return in Man Utd's Clash With Liverpool on Sunday

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial could make his return from injury during the club's meeting with rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

The Frenchman has been missing since late August after picking up a hamstring strain, with the Red Devils failing to score more than a single goal in any of their matches without him. In each of his three games during the 2019/20 campaign, Martial either scored or collected an assist.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

A 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace was the last time United supporters saw the striker in action, Martial setting up Daniel James' late equaliser before the Eagles stunned their hosts with a devastating counterattack to win the contest.

According to Sky Sports, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's attacking options could receive a welcome boost this weekend as the 23-year-old resumes training ahead of the meeting with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

However, Martial is not the only member of the squad in line for a recall. Paul Pogba, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw are also expected to be available following fitness issues.

Additionally, Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood could be ready to play a part against the Reds, though the pair are likely to need an extra week to recover.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

If Jurgen Klopp's men take the victory, they will equal the Premier League record of 18 consecutive wins, whilst defeat for United would further increase the pressure on Solskjaer.

The Norwegian is fighting for his job after the club made their worst start to a top-flight campaign in three decades, with their 1-0 loss at Newcastle United leaving them two points above the relegation zone following the first eight rounds of the season.

Their only win in their last five matches came via a penalty shootout with Rochdale in the League Cup, the Red Devils scoring only two goals in those fixtures.

For more from Ed Alexander, follow him on Twitter!