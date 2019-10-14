Arsenal Linked With Move for Teenage Nephew of Former Spurs Centre-Back

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing teenager Joey Dawson from Scunthorpe, despite the midfielder having yet to make his league debut.

Dawson, who is the nephew of former Tottenham centre-back Michael Dawson, made his debut for the Irons as a substitute in August against Derby in the Carabao Cup.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

That appearance made him Scunthorpe's youngest ever player, having only turned 16 in May of this year, but he has not featured for the club since that cameo.

However, The Sun report that the Gunners are keen on bringing the youngster to north London, having seemingly been impressed by Dawson's potential in youth games.

The Gunners' transfer plans do appear to have been dealt a blow elsewhere though, with German right-back Lukas Klostermann said to be closing in on signing a contract extension with his current club RB Leipzig.

The right-back was said to be on Arsenal's radar as they look to strengthen an area which has caused problems for the best part of a year now – with Hector Bellerin injured and Unai Emery's backup options (consisting this season of English duo Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Calum Chambers) failing to convince in an already shaky back line at the Emirates.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Bellerin has recently returned from a lengthy absence after suffering a serious knee injury back in January, but Emery has been cautious with him, easing him back into action in the Carabao Cup and Europa League but keeping the Spaniard out of the reckoning for the visit of Bournemouth in the Premier League before the international break.

Bellerin's slow progress meant that Klostermann was a player that Arsenal were tracking, but it now appears that he will remain in his homeland for now.

The Gunners could field their first-choice full-backs together in the league for the first time against Sheffield United on Monday night, with Kieran Tierney also nearing full fitness for the first time since arriving in the summer.