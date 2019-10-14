Barcelona Keen to Reward Ansu Fati With New Contract to Reflect First Team Status

The media frenzy surrounding Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati rolls on, with reports in Spain suggesting the club are prepared to table a new deal to reflect the 16-year-old's first team status.

Amid all the transfer drama surrounding the seemingly crisis-hit La Liga champions in the summer, Fati signed a first professional deal tying him to the club until at least 2022, something which went largely unreported until he emerged from the bench for a cameo against Real Betis on the opening day of the season.

His star has risen meteorically since then and, after scoring twice in successive matches against Osasuna and Valencia - the latter in his first ever start - he earned himself a call-up to the Spain Under-21 squad last week.

ANP Sport/GettyImages

But while his appearances for Barça may now be restricted somewhat given that the previously-injured trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Ousmane Dembélé are now back in the picture, the club's higher-ups are reportedly showing no signs of going cold on the teenager.

Quite the contrary, in fact. Despite only signing a new deal in July, Mundo Deportivo report that the La Liga champions are already keen to tie him down to an improved deal that reflects his new-found first-team status.

They want to reward his emergence, but are also wary of the interest that the media frenzy surrounding him may generated in his signature. As such, they are keen to double his current €100m release clause to €200m, and stave off interest from the likes of PSG and the Manchester clubs, who the report notes as potential destinations.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

He isn't yet a fully-fledged first-team player, splitting his training between the senior and B teams, but the fact he has made six appearances for the first team and is yet to feature for Barça B this season indicates that Ernesto Valverde and sporting director Eric Abidal see him as an elite-level talent ready to make the full-time step up imminently.

When he does, they want him to be fully settled, and feel that a new deal is perhaps the best course of action to achieve that.

For more from Robbie Copeland, follow him on Twitter!