Barcelona Open Contract Talks With Marc-André ter Stegen & Nélson Semedo

Barcelona have opened contract negotiations with both goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen and defender Nélson Semedo.

Both players are currently tied to La Blaugrana until 2022, but Barcelona want to ensure that the pair remain at Camp Nou for a little while longer.

According to AS, both players are seen as vital parts of the squad, both at present and in the future, and Barcelona want to reward that with fresh terms which will reflect their status in the team.

Club officials believe that Barcelona are on the cusp of greatness as a result of their exciting young core. The likes of Ousmane Dembélé, Frenkie de Jong, Clément Lenglet, Arthur and Ansu Fati are all named as potential stars for years to come, so Barcelona want to keep some experienced players around to help guide the squad.

Ter Stegen recently hit 200 games for Barcelona, and he has been vital to their success over the years. Ernesto Valverde is said to be delighted with both Ter Stegen's attitude and performance level, and he wants to ensure that the German remains at Camp Nou by any means necessary.

Similarly, Semedo has also been an important part of the club's impressive performances of late. Often forced to rotate with Sergi Roberto on the right of defence, Semedo has recently switched to the left to help deal with the injury to Júnior Firpo, and Valverde has been impressed with his versatility.

The Portuguese international has long been linked with a move away from the club, with Atlético Madrid thought to have been keen during the summer, so Barcelona want to put an end to the rumours with a new contract.

Alongside organising a new contract for Lionel Messi, tying down both Ter Stegen and Semedo to new deals is seen as a top priority for club officials.

After a challenging start to the campaign, Barcelona have steadied the ship and managed to climb to second in La Liga. They are two points behind league-leaders Real Madrid, so the upcoming meeting between the two sides on 26th October is set to be a crucial game.

