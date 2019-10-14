Bayern Munich CEO 'Can't Imagine' Thomas Müller Departure Amid Game Time Concerns

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said that Thomas Müller remains unlikely to leave the club in the forseeable future, despite the 30-year-old finding his role within the side restricted to substitute appearances in recent weeks.

Müller has been an intrinsic part of the Bayern side since his debut ten years ago, and has assisted four goals in his seven Bundesliga appearances this season despite the German champions' indifferent start to their title defence.

Though he has appeared in every one of their domestic matches, only three have come from the start, as it appears he has lost his automatic starting spot to Philippe Coutinho. The Barcelona loanee has occupied Müller's previously-monopolised number ten role in each of their last three games - including last weekend's defeat to Hoffenheim.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Naturally, the German's lack of starts have led to some speculation over his future, and after reports in Germany claimed he would consider leaving the club in the near future if his situation doesn't change, the player himself opened the door to a potential exit when he said he is 'too ambitious' to remain as a substitute.





But Rummenigge has moved to pour cold water on reports, saying the relationship between the club and the player means he 'cannot imagine' the Bayern icon leaving any time soon.

“I can not imagine that,” he said of reports could leave, as quoted by the Express.

“The relationship between Thomas and Bayern is totally intact and will remain an important part of our club.

TF-Images/GettyImages

“If Thomas would sit contentedly on the bench, he would be in the wrong club. That's the reaction we even want, but he still has to deal with the situation seriously.





“He's exemplary.”

Müller is closing in on 500 appearances as a Bayern player, a milestone he will hit with five more outings for the Bundesliga champions. In that time, he has netted 186 goals and registered 171 assists, helping them to eight league titles in ten years, so it is easy to see why Rummenigge is keen to keep him in place.