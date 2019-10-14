Cristiano Ronaldo Scores His 700th Senior Goal During Euro 2020 Qualifier Against Ukraine

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 700th senior goal for club and country - becoming just the sixth player ever to reach that milestone.

Following on from his strike against Luxembourg on Friday, Ronaldo scored his 700th goal during Portugal's crucial Euro 2020 qualifier against Group B leaders Ukraine at the NSC Olympiyskiy in Kyiv.

With Portugal trailing 2-0 in the qualifier, Ronaldo blasted home a penalty with typical ease after a Ukraine handball.

GENYA SAVILOV/GettyImages

Ronaldo is now also closing in on 100 goals for Portugal, with Monday's strike against Ukraine taking the 34-year-old to 95 goals in 162 appearances for the Selecção das Quinas.

At club level, Ronaldo scored five goals for his boyhood club Sporting CP before joining Manchester United in a £17m move in 2003.

He spent six years at Old Trafford where he scored 118 goals in just under 300 appearances, lifting three Premier League titles, a Champions League and even his first Ballon d'Or.

🤯 @Cristiano has scored the 700th goal of his career for club & country in all competitions! pic.twitter.com/ns1j7MeB8L — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 14, 2019

After joining Real Madrid in what was a world-record move at the time, Ronaldo went on to win another four Ballon d'Or titles, as well as 16 major club honours and the European Championships with Portugal.

Ronaldo crucially enjoyed the most prolific spell in his entire career at Real Madrid too, scoring more that one ever game to finish on 450 goals in just 438 matches.

Since moving to Juventus, Ronaldo has scored 32 goals in 51 appearances, taking his total tally in club football to 605 goals in just 811 games.

He's also picked up 211 assists throughout that time, with his first coming as a teenager at Sporting CP in the UEFA Cup against FK Partizan Belgrade in 2002.

With Ronaldo becoming just the sixth player to ever reach 700 senior goals, the 34-year-old will now be looking to catch up with Ferenc Puskás (709) and Gerd Müller (721), targets which could be achieved later this season.

Before he hangs up his boots for good, Ronaldo could also overtake football's top three goalscorers of all time, with Pelé (757), Romário (758) and Josef Bican (762) currently taking up those positions.

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!