The Current Leaders of Europe's Top 20 Leagues

Around Europe, there are some utterly fascinating title races beginning to unfold, and there is fantastic football to be seen wherever you look.

The more popular leagues often dominate the headlines, but there are stories to be told from all of Europe's major leagues, with teams all vying for a place in next season's Champions League.

Here are the current standings of Europe's top 20 leagues, as dictated by UEFA's current league rankings.

La Liga - Real Madrid

Crisis? What crisis?

Despite a rocky start to the La Liga season, Real Madrid currently occupy top spot, and they are actually unbeaten in their eight games to date.

If this is 'the worst Real team in years', Los Blancos fans must be fairly satisfied. You'd think.

Premier League - Liverpool

This season, nobody in the Premier League has come close to Liverpool.

The Reds deservedly sit atop the standings thanks to eight wins from as many games, with Jurgen Klopp's men looking to lift that elusive league title.

So far, so good.

Bundesliga - Borussia Mönchengladbach

No, that's not a typo. Bayern Munich actually aren't top of the Bundesliga.

Instead, that honour goes to Marco Rose's Borussia Mönchengladbach, who truly have been the surprise package of the season so far.

Maintaining their lead is not going to be easy, but getting to the top in the first place wasn't supposed to be straightforward either.

Serie A - Juventus

Once again, it's Juventus who find themselves top of the Serie A, but it hasn't all been plain sailing for them this year.

I Bianconeri's performances have been good, but they find themselves locked in a battle for top spot with Antonio Conte's Inter, who have looked like a side reborn since the Italian's arrival.

Will it be nine league titles in a row for Juventus, or will someone else spoil the party?

Ligue 1 - Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain have not been overly dominant so far this year, but they have still fought their way to top spot in France.

There are plenty of teams who are battling to keep pace with Thomas Tuchel's men, so PSG know they can ill-afford to take their foot off of the gas pedal.

Les Parisiens are fighting for their third consecutive league title, and their seventh in eight seasons.

Premier Liga - Lokomotiv Moscow

After falling short against Zenit Saint Petersburg last season, Lokomotiv Moscow are trying to go one step further this time around.

There are four teams currently sat on the same points tally, but Lokomotiv's goal difference sees them occupy top spot.

Their goalscoring saviour? None other than former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak. Right then. Ok.

Liga NOS - Famalicão

Undoubtedly one of the biggest feel-good stories from around Europe this season has been in Portugal's Liga NOS.

Newly promoted Famalicão have fired their way to the top of the standings and into 90min's Definitive European Power Rankings. The minnows have won seven of their eight games and are undefeated so far.

The highlight of their run was a 2-1 win over Sporting CP, and fans across Europe are hoping to see their form continue.

Pro League - Club Brugge

Every year, there are plenty of sides in with a shout of winning Belgium's Pro League. With Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht deciding not to bother this season, there's room for even more contenders to join in the fun.

2017/18 champions Club Brugge currently find themselves in first place, having enjoyed an unbeaten start to the campaign.

They're also unbeaten in the Champions League, and they were a matter of seconds from stealing three points away from Real Madrid.

Eredivisie - Ajax

As we have come to expect, it's a straight shoot-out at the top of the Eredivisie between Ajax and PSV Eindhoven, but it's Erik ten Hag's men who have the advantage right now thanks to their superior goal difference.

Dusan Tadic, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and new signing Quincy Promes have all been in scorching form this season, and this title race promises to be one of the most exciting around.

Ajax are looking to win back-to-back titles for the first time since the 2013/14.

Premier Liga - Shakhtar Donetsk

Obviously it's still early in the season, but the race for the Premier Liga title in Ukraine seems all but over.

Shakhtar Donetsk's dominance doesn't look to be coming to an end any time soon, because they have already opened up a huge lead over the rest of the competition.

Will it be four titles in a row for the Miners?

Süper Lig - Alanyaspor

With no runaway leaders this year, the Turkish Süper Lig really is up for grabs.





However, with the heavy hitters struggling to impress, it's Alanyaspor who have taken advantage and fired themselves to the top of the table.

There are so many teams hovering around the upper end of the table, so there could still be plenty of twists and turns before this season is over.

Austrian Bundesliga - Red Bull Salzburg

Austrian football has attracted plenty the interest of fans across Europe this season thanks to the emergence of young Erling Håland, who has been scoring goals for fun.

It should come as no surprise to hear that Håland's side, Red Bull Salzburg, are comfortable leaders in the Bundesliga.

Their teenage sensation has been in outrageous form this year, but Salzburg are far more than just a one-man team, as Champions League sides are quickly figuring out.

Fortuna Liga - Slavia Prague

After a long spell away from the Czech Fortuna Liga title, Slavia Prague finally got their hands back on the trophy last season, and they are on track to defend it this year.

Drawn in the Champions League alongside Barcelona, Inter and Borussia Dortmund, Slavia might have to make do with domestic glory this year.

However, with a number of exciting players in their ranks, expect to see their name involved in Europe's most prestigious competition next season as well.

Superliga - Midtjylland

Runners-up for the last two seasons, Midtjylland are looking to take that next step towards glory in the Danish Superliga.

Their run of ten games without defeat was a perfect way to start the season and, even though that streak may have come to an end, Midtjylland still look good value for their lead.

Copenhagen are not far behind, so this title race is one to keep an eye on.

Super League - Olympiacos

Olympiacos saw their run of seven consecutive Super League titles come to an end in 2018, so they are looking to get their hands on the trophy once more.

As Greece's most successful side in history, they are often the favourite to win it all, but they are still locked in a battle with the numerous sides around them in the table.

There's a lot of football left to be played, but it's looking good for Olympiacos.

First Division - Anorthosis Famagusta

Cast your eyes over to Cyprus and you'll see Anorthosis Famagusta sit atop the First Division table.

They found themselves locked in a relegation battle last season, but they have clawed their way to the top of the table at this early stage in the season.

Teams have games in hand over others in the league, so the final standings in the First Division are far from a certainty.

Serbian SuperLiga - Red Star Belgrade

Red Star Belgrade were the runaway winners of the Serbian SuperLiga in the last two seasons, and they are eager to make it three in a row this year.

Vojvodina are not far behind, but Red Star's impressive defence has been enough to see them climb into top spot.

Regulars in the Champions League group stage, expect to see their name in the competition even more over the coming years.

1.HNL - Hajduk Split

As it stands, it's Hajduk Split who sit at the summit of the 1.HNL in Croatia, but their lead is far from secure.

Dinamo Zagreb, who led for the opening weeks of the campaign, are incredibly close behind. With games in hand to consider, this league could go either way.

Hajduk were nowhere near the title picture last season, so this year could be theirs.

Scottish Premiership - Rangers

Celtic aren't having it their own way this season, and they recently lost their lead in the Scottish Premiership to Rangers.

As one of the fiercest rivalries around, you can guarantee that both teams are going to throw their all at this title race. Steven Gerrard's men may have the advantage now, but whether they will be in the same position at the end of the year is a different question.

The Gers haven't won the top title since 2011, and fans are desperate to see them end that dry streak at Celtic's expense.

Swiss Super League - Basel

Last but not least, we have the Swiss Super League. At the minute, it's Basel at the top of the table.

Basel were humbled by runaway winners Young Boys last season, and they are clearly out looking for revenge.

With only a few points in it, it will certainly be interesting to see which way this title race eventually goes.

