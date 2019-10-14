Daniel James 'Fine' After Suffering Nasty Looking Head Injury on International Duty

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has confirmed that winger Daniel James is feeling fine after suffering a nasty looking head injury in the 1-1 draw with Croatia.

The Manchester United man was caught in the head by a high challenge from Domagoj Vida and was left in a heap on the floor, although he eventually got up and continued playing.

Alex Davidson/GettyImages

Speaking after the game (via Sky Sports), Giggs confirmed that James passed all concussion tests and was actually just being smart by lying on the ground after the collision.

He said: "The physio came over but there was no problem. We did all the [concussion] tests at half-time and he was fine.





"He stayed down and was a bit streetwise. He told the doctors 'I'm not moving, I'm just sitting still'. Not to get anyone sent off, he was just using his nous."

The decision to allow James to return to action was initially criticised by many after it appeared as though James had been knocked unconscious, but the winger himself confirmed to Sky Sports (via the Evening Standard) after the game that he was still conscious after the incident.

"There was a few tackles flying in but you always expect it in these games. I'm fine. I think he just caught me in the head but I didn't get knocked out fortunately," James revealed.

The news will come as a huge boost to United, who are looking to bounce back from a terrible start to the Premier League season after the international break.

ANP Sport/GettyImages

The Red Devils, who have fallen to 12th in the table, will face Liverpool on Sunday, and they will certainly want all their top performers available for what has historically been a hugely important game.

James is United's top scorer this season with three goals, but he has failed to find the back of the net in his last six game - and United will hope that that run comes to an end on Sunday.

