England Fan Dies in Bulgaria After Being Found in a 'Helpless Condition'

An England football fan has been found dead in the centre of Sofia, Bulgaria ahead of Monday evening's European Championships qualifier between the two countries.

According to a report from the Telegraph, the man was found at 10 o'clock in the morning on a street in the city centre in a 'helpless condition', whereupon he was taken to the hospital to no avail.



Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior said: "The incident took place at 10am today. He is a British citizen, 32 years old, at 10am and he was taken to hospital but he has died and the police are now working to clarify all the circumstances."

It is understood that the incident is unconnected to an attack from a group of locals on a Three Lions supporter, who left the altercation with a broken arm.

The spokeswoman couldn't confirm local reports claiming the deceased fan had taken drugs, but added that, "he was found at the centre of the city, in the street...in a helpless condition."

As of yet, The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have been unable to verify the death, though they did confirm that another fan had been injured in a 'separate incident'.



A good thing for some, but a bad thing for others! 🤨 https://t.co/Rn5y1bml3i — 90min (@90min_Football) October 14, 2019

In a statement of their own, they explained: “Our staff are supporting a British man following an incident in Sofia and are in contact with the Bulgarian Police."

This comes just a few days after a number of England fans were involved in high-profile clashes with police in Prague, Czech Republic, following the team's unexpected 2-1 loss at the Sinobo Stadium.

