In-Form French Star 'Open' to €80m Man Utd Move in January

Lyon striker Moussa Dembélé is believed to be interested in a January move to Manchester United as the Red Devils look to solve their goalscoring crisis.

The former Celtic star has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, racking up six goals in eight Ligue 1 appearances. He is thought to be one of many strikers who United are looking at ahead of a potential January bid.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

According to Sunday Times and Daily Record journalist Duncan Castles, who was speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, United have reached out to Dembélé's camp about the idea of a January transfer, and the Frenchman is eager to make the move.

Castles said: "I can tell you there has been contact between Manchester United and individuals close to Moussa Dembélé to assess the player’s interest in the move and to work out what the cost would be in terms of salary.





“And also, to get a feel for what it would take to get him out of Lyon. Dembélé has been identified by United as a player who could be a top level centre-forward down the line.

“The interest from Dembélé’s side in moving to the Premier League is large, he sees that as a place he will play further down his career.

“Were Manchester United to select Dembélé as a target for the January window, he would be receptive to that move. And, I believe, he would take the risk of moving in the January window. He would be prepared to take that risk for United. There’s an opportunity there for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, if he’s still in charge.”

As noted by the Daily Record, Lyon feel as though they could earn around €80m from selling Dembélé, but they would have to give some of that to Celtic as part of a sell-on clause in his contract.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

United have scored just nine goals this season, four of which came in the victory over Chelsea on opening weekend, and there is a real belief amongst fans that a new striker is needed to replace Romelu Lukaku, who left to join Inter during the summer.

Juventus' Mario Mandzukic is believed to be high on their wish list as a temporary fix, but 23-year-old Dembélé may be seen as more of a long-term option.

