Harry Kane Insists Club Form Is Put to One Side When England Squad Get Together

By 90Min
October 14, 2019

England captain Harry Kane is adamant that poor club form has not impacted the Three Lions' recent performances.

After Friday night's lacklustre 2-1 defeat to Czech Republic during Euro 2020 qualifying, criticism was levelled at a number of players - with observers quick to point out their below-par domestic form.

PressFocus/MB Media/GettyImages

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and centre back Michael Keane are currently in the Premier League's bottom three with Everton, while Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford are key players for what could be described as the worst Manchester United side in a generation.

However, World Cup golden boot winner Kane claims the atmosphere created by manager Gareth Southgate has led England's stars to leave their club woes at the door.

“We have made it as easy as ­possible with England,” Kane said, as quoted by the Daily Star. “We all get on so well and always say, whenever we come into camp, club football moves to one side and we focus on England.

“The club, I don’t focus on until ­after Monday night but for now, it is England and yes, we have had a slip up but we are looking to put that right.”

Ahead of the Three Lions fixture against Bulgaria on Monday night, Kane admitted that his role as captain is largely to motivate England's young side to bounce back positively.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“The best way to do it with the young lads is not to talk about ­individual performances but the group.

“Players know when they have played well and when they haven’t. For me, it has just been about keeping everyone’s energy high and not letting anybody get down on themselves and thinking it is the end of the world.


“That has been the approach I have taken these last few days. I have been trying to ­keep ­everybody fired up and making sure everybody knows we have got a ­massively important game ahead on Monday.”

View this post on Instagram

2️⃣7️⃣ in 4️⃣2️⃣

A post shared by England (@england) on

Should England pick up all three points in Sofia, they will re-establish their three point lead over Czech Republic in Group A - with two fixtures left to be played before qualification ends.

