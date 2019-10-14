Jorginho's Agent Talks Up Potential Serie A Return for In-Form Chelsea Star

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has talked up a potential return to the Serie A for his client.

The 27-year-old left Italy to follow Maurizio Sarri to Chelsea in the summer of 2018 and has since developed into one of the club's most important players. He was tipped follow Sarri back to the Serie A during the summer, but nothing ever came of the speculation.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Speaking to Radio Sportiva, Jorginho's agent, Joao Santos, suggested that the midfielder would be interested in a return to Italy as the allure of the Serie A is often too strong to reject.

He said: "In football everything is possible, the desire to return is always there. With the experience gained in the Premier League, he could make a great contribution to the Serie A. He could play in two or three Italian teams who are fighting for the league title."

However, Santos has previously revealed that Jorginho wants to stay at Chelsea for at least four more seasons, so an imminent return to Italy certainly appears unlikely.

Despite the departure of Sarri, Jorginho has enjoyed a fantastic campaign with Chelsea. He has blossomed into a real fan favourite at Stamford Bridge, and Santos confessed that this has been a particularly good year for the midfielder.

"A positive year for him. He is doing well in the national team can take part in the Euros. He always converts his penalties, I am very happy for him, as he is working so hard every day," Santos added.

"Naturally, it was not positive when Giampiero Ventura was the Italy coach, but he has slowly become first choice in that midfield. It certainly helps that he plays for Chelsea, because it’s a very intense style of football in England and he learned a lot from both Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard."

Giampiero Sposito/GettyImages

"I think Jorginho will do very well in the next European Championships, and why not also in the next World Cup? On the other hand, there are not so many opportunities in the national team and we always have to be ready for every game."

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!