Leeds Owner Andrea Radrizzani Reveals Negotiations With Three Parties Over Extra Investment

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has revealed he is considering offers from three different parties who are interested in buying a stake in the club.

A playoff semi-final defeat to Derby County in May ensured the Whites' wait for a Premier League return entered its 16th year, with the side currently fifth in the Championship after the first 11 matches of 2019/20. As a result of their failure to achieve promotion last term, Radrizzani began seeking new investment in a bid to finally seal Leeds' top-flight homecoming.

In an interview with the Times, the Italian explained: "I have been approached by more than 20 parties and I have selected these three. The option of Qatar Sports Investment and Nasser - first of all they are friends, we have had a good relationship for a long time.





"Secondly, they have the possibility to bring this club to compete with Manchester City, so for the fans that could be a fantastic opportunity. The second is based in America. He’s a big fan of Leeds United since he was a child, and I like that.



"Another one is the owner of an Italian club. With another club you can create synergy to be more competitive and to target the Premier League - we could maybe get a loan to increase the quality of the team.



Radrizzani completed his takeover of Leeds in May 2017, with the 45-year-old previously stating he is not opposed to selling a majority share of the team. However, he did insist that he wants to be involved in the future running of the club.

He continued: "The most important thing for me is to make this club big again. The financial support would be more important in the Premier League.





"When it will be done, it doesn’t matter which share [I have], it matters that I can continue my project and also have the support to build this club back again."

