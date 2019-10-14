Neymar a Doubt for Champions League Fixture After Picking Up Fresh Injury on Brazil Duty

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has suffered yet another injury while on international duty with Brazil.

The winger was playing against Nigeria in a friendly at the Singapore National Stadium when in the 12th minute he was forced to limp off the pitch clutching his thigh, and played no further part in the game.



ROSLAN RAHMAN/GettyImages

Replaced by Bayern's Philippe Coutinho, the rest of the game did not get much easier for Tite and co., as Joe Aribo opened the scoring for the Super Eagles in the first half before Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro salvaged some pride with a second-half equaliser.



That wasn't enough to curtail their four-game winless streak, but the real story was of the course the status of the world's most expensive footballer.



Neymar was holding his left thigh when he went off, and according to a report from BBC Sport, he is now a doubt for PSG's Champions League clash against Club Brugge on October 22nd, though the Brazil manager was quick to call the substitution a 'precaution' as indeed he confirmed the injury was a muscular one.



Speaking to the press in full after the game, as quoted by ESPN, Tite was further probed on the situation, and insisted that he hadn't been 'irresponsible' in playing the PSG star.



"Not at all," he affirmed, before continuing: "It would be irresponsible and incompetent of me [to play him if he was a doubt]. I would have to receive the complaints of the coach and the president of PSG if that happened."

Later, a spokesman for the team admitted the player 'felt discomfort' and would be examined by his club doctors upon returning to Paris, although Globoesporte quotes a team doctor as saying that the player was not in fact in pain.



In any case, this is now the third time in a year that the 27-year-old has sustained a medical setback while on duty with the Selecao, and arrives just as he was beginning to look back to his best with the French champions, with four goals in his last five games.

