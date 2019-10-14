Oliver Giroud Opens Up on Chelsea Frustrations & Relationship With Frank Lampard

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has admitted he is frustrated with his current position at the Blues, but refused to be 'fatalistic' or criticise new boss Frank Lampard.

Giroud - who was the match-winner for France in their Friday night EURO 2020 qualifier with Iceland - has been forced out of the Blues starting XI by the form of Tammy Abraham, with Lampard recently icing him out of the matchday squad altogether.

And, asked by the French publication Le Pelerin about whether he had accepted his situation at the club, Giroud replied: "Accept it? No. I do not accept it."

However, he then continued: "You do not have to be fatalistic in certain situations. I have always been respectful and humble.

"Even if I do not agree with the coach, I do not criticise him. But in myself, I cannot accept it because I know what I'm worth on a pitch.

"Last year, when I felt I deserved to play, I asked the coach for explanations."

Giroud's last appearance for Chelsea was a 17-minute cameo in the Champions League defeat to Valencia at Stamford Bridge, while his last goal came against former club Arsenal in a 4-1 dispatching in May's Europa League final.

And, asked if he ever regretted leaving north London, Giroud stayed firm in his belief that he made the right decision. "It was not easy to leave Arsenal for Chelsea two years ago, " he admitted.

"I loved Arsenal. But it was a progression because Chelsea is the English club that has won the most titles, with Man City, in ten years."

For good measure, he then added: "I had competitors in attack – Alvaro Morata, Gonzalo Higuain, who ended up leaving."

Clearly, the Frenchman has been around this particular block before. And he's far from ready to back down just yet.

