Petr Cech Makes Match-Winning Penalty Save in Ice Hockey Debut

In news that will come as a shock to absolutely no one, Chelsea legend and advisor Petr Cech was the star of the show on his ice hockey debut for Guildford Phoenix, saving the penalty which ultimately decided the game.

The former goalkeeper recently penned a deal with the Phoenix and was thrown straight into the action against Swindon Wildcats 2 on Sunday.

Big Pete doing what he does best [on ice this time]! 👏



pic.twitter.com/DlIT4iYKx1 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 13, 2019

Cech made a career of pulling off outstanding saves on the football pitch and now, as noted by Chelsea's official website, he has wasted little time doing the same on the ice as he saved two penalties to earn Guildford the win.

The 37-year-old, who was wearing a helmet which featured the crests of both Chelsea and Arsenal, was named as man of the match for his heroics during the game.

Of course, Blues fans from across the globe made the point of noting that the victory was never in doubt with Cech - the most successful goalkeeper in Chelsea history - in between the sticks.

His transition over to ice hockey was not as random as it first appeared to be. In fact, Cech regularly played the sport when he was a child, but ultimately chose football when he was forced to decide between the two.

He recalled that his love for the sport was at its strongest back in 1998, when the Czech Republic won the gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Japan.

Cech said: "It was in Nagano so the ice hockey quarter-finals, semi-finals and final were all in the morning, so I didn't go to school. We all tried to find a way not to miss it.

Saved two shots to win the shootout.

Picked up the Man Of The Match award.

Had Chelsea and Arsenal badges on his helmet.



Petr Cech's first ice hockey game was 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4ZJNSIeNm1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 13, 2019

"That year was the first the NHL allowed all the best players to go and participate, so people called it the 'Tournament of the Century' because every nation could choose any player they wanted from every competition. This time is the same so it will be exciting."

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!