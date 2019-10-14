PSG Announce Neymar's Expected Recovery Time After Forward Picks Up Injury on International Duty

Neymar will be out of action for four weeks after straining his hamstring during Brazil's 1-1 draw with Senegal on Thursday, according to Paris Saint-Germain's medical team.

The 27-year-old reached a century of caps for the Seleção as his side were held in Singapore, yet was unable to mark the occasion with a goal of his own. He was forced to withdraw midway through the meeting with the African side after pulling up awkwardly as he chased a long ball down the wing.

Neymar struggled with several fitness issues during the 2018/19 campaign, missing a total of 27 games for PSG in both domestic and continental competition.

On Monday, PSG confirmed the superstar striker would once again be spending an extended period on the treatment table following MRI scans on his thigh, the club announcing the new via their official website.

Updates were also given on four other members of the first-team squad, with front pairing Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe both progressing well as they continue to recover from injuries.

Midfielder Julian Draxler is expected to resume to training this week, having missed Germany's matches over the international period, whilst centre-back Thilo Kehrer is due to return to the side against Nice on Friday.

Neymar sat out of PSG's opening three games of the 2019/20 Ligue 1 season as he worked his way back to full fitness.

In his first appearance back, the South American was met with hisses and boos from his own supporters, before scoring a stoppage-time overhead kick to seal a 1-0 victory over Strasbourg.

A further three goals have come the way of Neymar this term, two of which have proved to be winners. He grabbed the only goal of the game in clashes with Lyon and Bordeaux in September, as well as netting in the 4-0 trouncing of Reims at the start of the month.

