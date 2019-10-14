Real Madrid Considering 'Unique Opportunity' to Sign Christian Eriksen in Cut-Price January Deal

Real Madrid could agree a cut-price €25m deal for Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen in January, with a move for Napoli's Fabian Ruiz likely to prove too expensive.

The Danish midfielder has been linked with a move from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium all summer long, with Eriksen having previously admitted that he'd like to sample a new challenge after six years in north London.

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid have been touted as a potential destination for months on end, though the speculation thus far has been purely that - speculation. However, Spanish publications Marca and AS offer a fresh update that claims Los Blancos could snare Eriksen on the cheap in January, as his contract is up in the summer.

He would represent an affordable, and immediate, alternative to other top target, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba - who the publication reiterate is Zidane's preferred choice. But having spent around €300m in the summer transfer window, Real may have no choice but to pursue Eriksen instead.

Currently, Zidane only has four central midfield options to choose from - Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro and Federico Valverde - after sanctioning the permanent departures of Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Llorente to Chelsea and Atletico Madrid respectively, as well as the loan exits of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard.

Napoli's Fabian Ruiz and Ajax's Donny van de Beek are also being considered as potential targets, but it's reported that deals for either player will be too complicated to complete - and also too costly, given Real's aforementioned outlay on the likes of Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy and Luka Jovic.

An early recall for Norwegian prodigy Odegaard, currently on a two-year loan at Real Sociedad, is another option, but Real would prefer that the young Danish playmaker continues his education away from the Santiago Bernabeu limelight.

Pogba remains Real's primary target, and Zidane's in particular, but he may have to compromise and settle on a deal for Eriksen instead, given his more affordable market price.