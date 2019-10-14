Tottenham Tipped to Resurrect Pursuit of £70m Bruno Fernandes in January

Following a transfer saga that lasted the length of the summer with no resolution, Tottenham Hotspur have been tipped to make a fresh approach for Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window.

Fernandes spent much of the summer window being linked with Spurs and Manchester United as Sporting looked to cash in their 2018/19 breakout superstar at a premium price.

However, the 32-goal midfielder's move to the Premier League was eventually scuppered by the demands of the side from the Portuguese capital.

But while the persistent Old Trafford speculation came to nothing, there appeared to be genuine substance behind the Spurs gossip, which was then validated when Fernandes himself eventually spoke on the matter after the transfer deadline had passed.

“Tottenham made a lot of proposals for me,” the player told GQ Portugal at the end of August.

“Everything was right with me - or practically should have been. But Sporting understood that the value was not enough and I have to respect the decision,” he explained.

With a number of players set to leave by the end of the season or earlier, the north London side are beginning a new chapter and Portuguese outlet A Bola claims the Premier League side will be back in for Fernandes - who Sporting had previously priced at a reported €70m - in January.

Fernandes is billed as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, whose contract is up at the season and has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in particular in recent days – although it remains to be seen exactly how interested Los Blancos are when Zinedine Zidane still prefers Paul Pogba.

To secure a Fernandes sale this time, Sporting would either have to lower their asking price or Spurs would have to improve on their summer offer. Whether that is likely is unclear, as it cannot be discounted at this stage whether the fresh report is simply an attempt to drum up hype.

The whole Fernandes saga has been characterised by the Portuguese media creating a level of hysteria around the player. It means large pinches of salt are required.

