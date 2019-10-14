Victor Wanyama Finally Comments on Failed Summer Move Away From Tottenham

Victor Wanyama has said he will work hard to fight for a first team place at Tottenham after talking for the first time on his failed move away from the club this summer.

The Spurs midfielder looked likely to be exiting north London in August, with his playing time being increasingly shortened and injuries plaguing his performances for the last couple of seasons.

He came close to joining Belgian outfit Club Brugge this summer but the move failed to materialise, leaving him stuck at Tottenham at least until January and on the periphery of the squad.

CHRIS RADBURN/GettyImages

However, the Kenya international is remaining patient with his future, and is keen to work hard and show his worth for Tottenham.

"For me, I am a professional player and sometimes you have to wait until everything is done", Wanyama told All Africa. "Things were good but unfortunately the transfer didn't happen. But I have to put my head down and work hard in training to be back on top form. I will keep working and wait for my chance in the team."

Despite Spurs being in crisis, with only three wins from 11 games this campaign, Victor Wanyama is still deemed unworthy of a starting place and has featured in only two games this season, playing just 113 minutes of first team football in the process.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Spurs look set to have a new year clear out, with a host of names potentially being ousted from the club. Mauricio Pochettino and Spurs seem to be at a crossroads with many former starters set to leave last year's Champions League finalists and there is a desperate need for Pochettino to freshen things up.

Tottenham host bottom of the table Watford this coming Saturday as they aim to bounce back from a torrid run of poor results, which has left them ninth in the Premier League table. Wanyama is unlikely to feature as Spurs look toward the future, and has possibly played his final minutes in lilywhite.