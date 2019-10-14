A Way Too Early Assessment of Aston Villa's Summer Signings

New signings historically need a few games to gel with their new team before they truly get going, but what do you do when you have 12 recent arrivals?





Aston Villa were busy in the transfer window after their play-off final victory in May, which has led to accusations of them 'doing a Fulham', following the Cottagers' relegation last term after signing an abundance of players.

This can go one of two ways: The new team clicks, and you have a good season, or it can blow up in your face. Thankfully for Dean Smith, his head is above water - for the time being at least.

Let's see how Aston Villa's new signings have gotten on thus far.

Wesley

Wesley has, undoubtedly, been a solid signing for Villa. Four goals in eight starts is a decent return for a striker, looking to cement his team's place in the Premier League.

He took his time to get going, but looks right at home now, scoring a brace at Carrow Road in his most recent outing, but missing a penalty to secure his hat-trick.

The £22m front man has extinguished any doubts supporters may have had at the start of the season, and looks as though he could provide the goals that could be the difference between relegation and survival.

Grade: B

Tyrone Mings

The last 12 months for Mings have been nothing short of sensational. A loan move to Aston Villa, promotion to the Premier League, signing for Villa as a fan favourite and now an England international - what a story.

He has not shown any complacency after making his loan move permanent. In fact, he has grown significantly since then.

Mings has established himself as an ever-present in the Premier League, and has stepped up to the challenge, not only as a centre-back, but as a leader too.

His England call-up has reflected his form, and he must keep his high standards if Villa want to stay up.

Grade: A





Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz has rocked up to the Premier League and scored two absolute crackers.

His early season form indicated that he was a mainstay in Smith's plans, but Luiz has struggled to regain his place in the starting XI, failing to make the initial teamsheet in Villa's previous four matches.

However, his goal against Norwich last time out could be a catalyst for his season, and gives Smith a reason to put faith in the Brazilian.

Grade: C





Matt Targett

It has been nothing short of frustrating for Targett so far at Villa Park. He was left out of the opening three games of the season, then suffered an injury when he finally received his chance.

The left-back has bounced back, and is becoming increasingly more involved in Smith's plans. When he has played, he has impressed, and could finally be on his way to fulfilling his potential.

Grade: D









Ezri Konsa

This was a smart buy from the Villains, as it sets them up nicely for the future.

Konsa has only played 15 minutes in the Premier League this term, but has impressed in the Carabao Cup. He netted against Crewe Alexandra and imposed himself against Brighton.

Although the 21-year-old is having to wait his turn in the present, the rewards in the future will be huge - a great coup for Aston Villa.

Grade: C





Marvelous Nakamba

Aston Villa fans were hoping that this signing would live up to his name, and although's looked solid, he hasn't been marvellous as yet.

The Zimbabwean did not feature in Villa's first four Premier League games, but has started each of the last four. He has anchored the midfield well, despite struggling for fitness early in the season.

His consistent starting place shows that he has impressed Smith, and will feature in his long-term plans.

Grade: C

Mahmoud Trezeguet

What seemed like such a good signing in the summer, Trezeguet has failed to deliver for the Villains this season.

The Egyptian has failed to score and already received a red card. Considering he has played seven times, this does not bode well. The winger seemed lively in his first three games, but has been dropped to the bench by Smith, since his suspension.

Although he only cost £9m, he has not contributed enough, and a suspension so early in the season isn't helpful to a team that needs all hands on deck.

Grade: D





Anwar El-Ghazi

A cult hero at Villa Park, El-Ghazi made his loan permanent in the summer, and has stepped up to the Premier League accordingly.

The tricky winger was a sensation in the Championship, and has not looked out of place in the top tier either. Five goal contributions in seven games shows the quality that the Dutch winger possesses.

He will be looking to capitalise on his good form, which could eventually lead to another international call-up.

Grade: B





Tom Heaton

This move was rather surprising, but a coup for Villa. The 33-year-old has started every game this season, and only conceded 12 goals.

An average of 1.5 goals conceded per match could be crucial to the Villains' survival bid, and this is partially due to the class and form of Heaton. They have to make sure that the English goalkeeper is protected at all costs.

Grade: A





Bjorn Engels

Engels has formed a good partnership with Mings, and is performing rather well.

An imposing figure at the back, standing at 6'3, not many strikers have got in behind the Belgian. He has started every Premier League game, and looks a steal, costing just £7m.

A solid defensive partnership could be key for Villa, which means that this man needs to stay in form.

Grade: B

Jota

Arriving from fierce rivals Birmingham City in a swap-deal, Jota arrived to add flair and depth to Villa's attack.





However, only three starts and one assist, as well as being dropped for three matches in a row means the Spaniard has failed to make his mark on the Premier League so far after numerous promising campaigns in the Championship.





Grade: D





Kortney Hause

The 24-year-old arrived from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £3m, and is yet to feature in the Premier League.

He has featured twice in the Carabao Cup, and seems to be in the squad for depth in defence. He is the same age as Engels, and only two years younger than Mings, suggesting that he might just be back-up

Grade: D