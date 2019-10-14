Willian Explains Why Frank Lampard's Tenure at Chelsea Has Been 'a Bit Weird'

Chelsea winger Willian has given an insight into life at Stamford Bridge following the arrival of former player Frank Lampard as head coach, revealing 'it's been a bit weird' playing under his former teammate.

After 13 years as a player with the Blues, the midfielder had brief spells at Manchester City and New York City, before beginning his managerial career at Derby County last season. Though the Rams were defeated by Aston Villa in the Championship playoff final in May, Lampard was offered the Chelsea job once Maurizio Sarri's long-expected departure had been confirmed.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

In an interview with Chelsea's social media team in an interview posted on the side's official website, Willian said of Lampard: "He was an intelligent player, one of the best in his position. A quality player.





"When you see players like him, you can say maybe in the future he can become a manager, and he’s here with us! It’s a bit weird he is my boss now, but I am very happy to work with him again.

"He has given me the confidence to play. He wants me to be happy. I have to dedicate [a large part of my performances] to him. He always says to me, 'I want you to be happy'. That’s why I have been playing like I have been."

Willian has featured in seven of the Blues' eight Premier League games this term, having found both form and favour with Lampard. The team are currently fifth in the table, with the forward amongst their standout players in 2019/20.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Explaining why his displays have improved during the 41-year-old's reign at the Bridge, the Brazilian stated: "I think our style of play has helped me, but not only that. The freedom he gives to us is important as well.

"I don’t have to stay on the right side. I can move around, I can move between the lines, I can move to the left side as well. I feel good playing in this way and that’s why I have been playing better and better. I hope to continue like this.

"If you play for this club, you have to think about winning titles, because Chelsea always wants to win. We know there’s a new coach, a new philosophy, but we can win something important. That’s what I want - to continue to play, to play at my best level [and get] goals, assists, and to win titles."

