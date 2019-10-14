Women's Super League Roundup - Week 4: Chelsea Inflict First Defeat on Arsenal & Man City Go Top

Chelsea have moved up to second in the WSL after coming from behind to inflict a first league defeat since January on champions Arsenal.

The Gunners had taken the lead after Dutch pair Vivianne Miedema and Danielle van de Donk combined, the latter burying the ball in the bottom corner.

But Chelsea staged a second half comeback. Beth England continued her superb start to the season to equalise for the Blues after Fran Kirby's intelligent pass. With just minutes remaining, Ramona Bachmann fed fellow substitute Maria Thorisdóttir, who rocketed home the winner.

Manchester City were the main beneficiaries of Arsenal's slip up. They now occupy top spot after making light work of Birmingham.

Keira Walsh, Tessa Wullaert and Lee Geum-min were on the scoresheet in their 3-0 victory. Birmingham, meanwhile, are rooted to the bottom of the table without a win, point or goal all season.

Reading came out on top against Everton in a thrilling encounter at Adams Park. The home side twice took the lead through a pair of Jade Moore headers - Fara Williams providing the dead ball delivery for the two goals.





But Everton pegged them back on both occasions, first courtesy of September Player of the Month Chloe Kelly and then via a Lucy Graham penalty.





Reading went on to snatch the three points in the second half as Williams completed her assist hat trick from another set piece; Lisa-Marie Utland this time with the header.

Manchester United continued to look at home in the top flight as they recorded a 3-0 win over fellow WSL newbies Tottenham.

Kirsty Hanson gave Casey Stoney's side the advantage at half time, before Spurs defender Ashleigh Neville turned Leah Galton's cross into her own net. Jane Ross completed the scoring in injury time with her first goal for the club.

18-year-old Lauren James put in another dazzling performance for the Red Devils, and just as she was named player of the match by BBC pundit Jayne Ludlow, she was given her marching orders for a second bookable offence.

Liverpool got their first point of the season against fellow strugglers Bristol City.

A fabulous long range effort from Ebony Salmon had put Bristol 1-0 up, but Mel Lawley tucked home a penalty in the 70th minute after Rinsola Babajide had been fouled to ensure Liverpool took home a share of the spoils.

West Ham moved up to sixth with a convincing 3-1 victory over Brighton.





Martha Thomas opened the scoring for the Hammers after fine work from Alisha Lehman. Kanza Dali doubled West Ham's advantage from the penalty spot, before Lehman's deflected effort sealed the three points. Megan Connolly netted an injury time consolation goal for the hosts.

The WSL pauses next weekend as sides turn their attention to the Continental Cup. Manchester United host Manchester City in the pick of the fixtures.