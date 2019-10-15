90min's Premier League Hall of Fame: Class of 2006

The 90min Premier League Hall of Fame is here it is now time for the Class of 2006 after the first set of inductees were revealed in the Class of 2005.

How does it work? The rules are simple and you can find them here from Sean Walsh, but the basic premise is that players can only become eligible a minimum of four years after retirement.

The latest batch of inductees includes Lee Dixon, Gary McAllister, David Ginola, Chris Waddle, Tony Adams and Mark Hughes, all legends in their own right.

Lee Dixon

Premier League Club Years Played Arsenal 1992 - 2002

Famed as a member of the Arsenal ‘back five’, Lee Dixon was a mainstay of the Gunners’ side for the first nine seasons of the Premier League era, walking away on a high with two Premier League/FA Cup doubles by the time he hung up his boots in 2002.

Dixon had earlier won two First Division titles and was remarkably playing third tier football for Bury just three years before the first of those, and in the fourth for Chester a year before that.

He was always an intelligent player, something that has translated to his post-football career as a pundit, and was as an attacking full-back as much as a defensive one. A testament to his lasting quality was an England call-up at the age of 34 in 1999, nearly six years after his last.

Gary McAllister

Premier League Clubs Years Played Leeds United 1992 - 1996 Coventry City 1996 - 2000 Liverpool 2000 - 2002

Few Liverpool fans expected anything from Gary McAllister when he wound up at Anfield as a free agent soon to be 36 years of age. But in two years on Merseyside, the Scot cemented his place as a cult legend, having already been a fine Premier League player for close to a decade.

It is McAllister’s role in Liverpool’s 2000/01 cup treble winning season that stand out, but he specifically played a key role in helping the Reds qualify for the Champions League for the first time since the days of the old European Cup in the 1980s.

Earlier, McAllister was a Leeds and Coventry player. His reputation was such that the latter paid a sizeable £3m for his services in 1996 when he was already 31. Coventry had typically been a struggling team, but McAllister led a side that finished as high as 11th in 1997/98.

David Ginola

Premier League Clubs Years Played Newcastle United 1995 - 1997 Tottenham Hotspur 1997 - 2000 Aston Villa 2000 - 2002 Everton 2002

David Ginola was one of the very first overseas stars to win PFA Players’ Player of the Year, doing so during the 1998/99 season and also scooping the FWA Footballer of the Year award – his Gallic flair put him ahead of any of Manchester United’s treble winners.

A star at Paris Saint-Germain back home, Ginola had made his name in England with Newcastle as part of a scintillating side assembled by Kevin Keegan, but it was at Tottenham that the French winger was at the peak of his powers in the Premier League.

Later spells at Aston Villa and Everton are far less memorable from a general footballing perspective, yet a shirt-less goal celebration during his Villa days, showing off a toned physique to answer his critics, remains an enduring image in the annals of Premier League history.

Chris Waddle

Premier League Club Years Played Sheffield Wednesday 1992 - 1996

Chris Waddle is famous for his pre-Premier League spells at Newcastle and Tottenham, his starring role for England in the late 1980s and the 1990 World Cup, his mullet and his successful stint overseas with Marseille, but he is also a Premier League legend.

By the time the post-1992 era arrived, the majestic Waddle was approaching the final years of his career, but he still had time for an Indian summer with Sheffield Wednesday.

Having returned from France aged 31, the attacking midfielder showed he was still among the most gifted players in England and finished the inaugural 1992/93 Premier League campaign as the esteemed FWA Footballer of the Year. In January 1995, he was also Player of the Month.

Tony Adams

Premier League Club Years Played Arsenal 1992 - 2002

Tony Adams was given the perfect send-off when he lifted the Premier League and FA Cup trophies in 2001/02, his second domestic double as Arsenal captain in a four-year period at the end of his lengthy career spent entirely with the Gunners.

Adams remarkably captained Arsenal to league titles in three different decades – the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s – having already enjoyed one triumph before the Premier League era began.

The former England skipper, revered as one of the country’s greatest defenders, famously battled with alcoholism. But the behind the scenes revolution that Arsene Wenger began in 1996 proved to be crucial for Adams, arguably extending his career by several years.

Mark Hughes

Premier League Clubs Years Played Manchester United 1992 - 1995 Chelsea 1995 - 1998 Southampton 1998 - 2000 Everton 2000 Blackburn Rovers 2001 - 2002

Leading the line for Manchester United, Mark Hughes scored 27 Premier League goals in the first two seasons of the modern era, without which the club would likely not have won the back-to-back titles that kicked off an era of dominance that ultimately lasted for two decades.

These days, Hughes is perhaps more widely known to a younger audience as a manager with mixed success, yet there was a time when he was lauded as one of the most feared forwards in England, capable of the truly spectacular, while never ignoring raw brute strength.

Despite leaving Old Trafford at the age of 31, he played in the Premier League for another seven years at Chelsea, Southampton, Everton and Blackburn. His time at Chelsea in particular coincided with the club’s resurgence back towards the top of the English game.

