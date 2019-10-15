Barcelona Eye Move for Red Bull Salzburg Wonderkid as Youth Recruitment Drive Continues

Barcelona are keeping tabs on teenage Red Bull Salzburg forward Karim Ademeyi, according to reports in Spain.

The 17-year-old currently plies his trade in Austria's second division for Red Bull's sister club FC Liefering, and has represented Germany at both Under-16 and Under-17 level.

Fellow Salzburg youngster, and teenage sensation, Erling Braut Håland has already been touted as a potential target for Barça, but it's claimed by Mundo Deportivo that the Catalan giants may have their eye on Ademeyi instead, despite interest from elsewhere.

The reigning La Liga champions have recently focused their recruitment on signing younger players to integrate and learn in their famed La Masia academy. Youngsters Ansu Fati and Carles Perez have broken into Barça's first-team setup this season, while Carles Alena and Ronald Araújo are also on the fringes of the first-team squad.

Frenkie de Jong, Jean-Clair Todibo and Moussa Wague are three signings from the past 18 months who fit into the club's 'operation future' philosophy - as Barcelona prepare to undergo a transition over the next couple of years that will likely see the exits of the ageing Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets.

In total, manager Ernesto Valverde has handed debuts to 14 La Masia graduates since taking charge; highlighting the club's emphasis on youth.

Adeyemi, meanwhile, has been playing in Liefering's first-team since moving on loan, as well as featuring in youth team games. It's claimed in Mundo's report that legendary Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert has recommended his signing, with a fee of €8m being mooted.

The former Newcastle striker is said to consider Adeyemi to be as talented as Barcelona's current breakout star, 16-year-old Ansu Fati - who earlier this season, became the second youngest player to play in La Liga for Barça. He later became the youngest player in the league's history to score and assist in a first league start, at the age of 16 years and 318 days.

As for Adeyemi, he has five goals in his nine leagues games this season - and has price will likely be determined by the fact Salzburg paid £3m to German club SpVgg Unterhaching to secure his services in 2018.