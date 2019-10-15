Bayern Munich Welcome Back David Alaba & Leon Goretzka Ahead of Augsburg Clash

Niko Kovac will be hoping that David Alaba and Leon Goretzka will be fit enough to return to Bayern Munich's matchday squad this Saturday after returning to training this week.

Goretzka has missed most of the season thus far with a thigh injury, whilst Alaba has been out since he picked up a hairline fracture in the rib during Bayern's 7-2 demolition of Spurs a fortnight ago.

Alaba, who was expected to make his 72nd and 73rd caps for Austria over the break, had also missed three games earlier on in the season due to a hamstring issue.

TF-Images/GettyImages

As reported by the club's official website, The return of Goretzka and Alaba will be a welcome boost for Kovac, as his side look to bounce back from a home defeat against Hoffenheim last time out.

After signing from Schalke in the summer of 2018, Goretzka enjoyed a fine debut season in Munich. The 24-year-old had 13 goal contributions in the Bundesliga, as the Bavarian giants were crowned champions. Generally used as a box-to-box midfielder, Goretzka would occasionally be given the freedom of playing in a more advanced midfield role.

As noted in the update from the club, most of Bayern's senior squad are expected to return to training on Wednesday, with only Thiago (Spain) and Alphonso Davies (Canada) in international action on Tuesday.

TF-Images/GettyImages

With three games coming up next week, including a trip to Olympiacos for their third Champions League group game, Kovac will be hoping that the likes of Alaba and Goretzka return to full fitness to allow him to rotate his starting XI.

Despite defeat last time out, Bayern sit third in the Bundesliga and just two points off Borussia Monchengladbach at the top, they'll be hoping to pick up three points on Saturday against an Augsburg side that has won just once this season.