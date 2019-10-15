Bulgaria Football Union President Resigns After England Game Is Marred By Racist Chanting

The president of the Bulgarian Football Union, Borislav Mihaylov, has resigned from his position in the aftermath of Bulgaria's 6-0 loss to England on Monday.

The game was littered with racist abuse from a section of the Bulgarian supporters, with the referee forced to halt the game twice in the first half to try and plead with the fans in the stadium to stop abusing the England players.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Bulgaria Prime Minister Boyko Borissov called for Mihaylov to step down (via Sky Sports), warning that the government would no longer fund the sport until he had done so, and the BFU have now confirmed that Mihaylov has resigned from his position.





They wrote: "Today, the president of the Bulgarian Football Union Borislav Mihaylov resigned. His decision was made as a consequence of the recent tensions; an environment that is detrimental to Bulgarian football and the Bulgarian Football Union.

"After many years spent in the post and with his many contacts at a high international level, Mr. Mihaylov expresses his firm readiness to continue helping in the development of Bulgarian football in every possible way."

There was no mention of racism in their statement, with the BFU instead suggesting that all the drama was behind Mihaylov's decision to step down.

There is expected to be more information about the BFU's next move when they meet on Friday to discuss the situation.

Earlier in the week, Mihaylov had sent a letter to UEFA to complain about England's conduct before the game. He claimed that England had been discriminatory towards Bulgaria by painting their citizens as racists.

Mihaylov also claimed that England needed to be punished for their comments about potentially walking off of the field. The Three Lions actually declined the option to abandon the game, instead preferring to let their football do the talking and storm to a 6-0 win.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!