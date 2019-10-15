Crystal Palace Linked With Shock Move for €30m Inter Ace as Search for Striker Continues

Premier League high-flyers Crystal Palace are eying a shock move for Internazionale's €30m rated striker Gabriel Barbosa as the Eagles scour the Italian market for reinforcements in January.

Roy Hodgson's Palace currently sit sixth in the table with 14 points, the same amount as fourth placed Leicester City.

However, the 72-year-old manager is keen to bolster his attack with Christian Benteke misfiring, while the future of talisman Wilfried Zaha remains in doubt after a failed summer transfer to fellow Premier League side Arsenal.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

According to Gazzetta dello Sport as relayed by Calcio Mercato, the former Inter boss is eager to add reinforcements in January to continue his side's strong start to the 2019/20 campaign, with top goalscorer Jordan Ayew finding the net three times thus far.





Gabigol is currently on loan at Brazilian Série A side Flamengo from Inter and is in scintillating form, finding the net 23 times and providing five assists in 28 appearances.

His stellar performances have seen him reintegrated into the Brazil national team, the striker coming on as a substitute in Brazil's recent draw against Nigeria.





I Nerazzurri are believed to be demanding a fee in the region of €30m for the 23-year-old, although this would not deter Palace from making a bid for the former Santos man, despite his underwhelming European cameos with Inter and Benfica.





Gabigol is still undecided on his next move and a meeting has been scheduled to take place between his entourage and representatives from Inter to outline the young striker's next move. La Beneamata boss Antonio Conte could recall Gabigol to his January training camp before making a final decision on his future.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

As reported by Corriere dello Sport - relayed by Teamtalk, Inter and Flamengo have an agreement in principle for the purchase of Gabigol in the region of €15m, with the Italian side also implementing a 20% sell on clause.





Whilst Gabigol remains an option for Crystal Palace, other strikers are being scouted by the London club. Francesco Caputo is another option who is currently plying his trade at Italian Serie A outfit Sassuolo, scoring three goals in five appearances so far this campaign.

Crystal Palace host champions Manchester City at Selhurst Park on 19 November before heading to the Emirates Stadium to take on third placed Arsenal eight days later.